WATCH NOW: Law enforcement memorial held Monday in Sioux City; SCPD presents awards

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department on Monday presented awards to officers, staff, volunteers and civilians in a ceremony presided over by Chief Rex Mueller.
The awards were presented in conjunction with a law enforcement memorial ceremony, in recognition of officers who died in the line of duty, which was held Monday at City Hall.
The following individuals received awards and commendations:
Lifesaving
- Officer Brooke Davies
- Officer Brent Heald
- Officer Donald Schroeder
- Officer Mike Simons
- Sgt. Jeremy McClure
- Officer Josh Fleckenstein
- Officer Mackenzie Neely
- Officer Lucas Petersen
- Officer Casey McBride
Community policing
- Officer Mike Koehler
- Lt. Judy Kellen
- Officer Ryan Moritz
- Crime analyst Marie Divis
Chief's appreciation
- Gary Niles
- Kevin Sampson
- Dr. Ryan Meis
Achievement
- Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick
- Lt. Kevin Heineman
- Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk
- Officer Marc Hein
Chief's commendation
- Judy Kellen
- Chris Groves
- Jerry Levay
Chief's citation
- Richard Crosby
- Forde Fairchild
Civilian of the year
- Sarah Hadden
Officer of the year
- Det. Josh Tyler