WATCH NOW: Law enforcement memorial held Monday in Sioux City; SCPD presents awards

WATCH NOW: Woodbury County law enforcement memorial ceremony

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department on Monday presented awards to officers, staff, volunteers and civilians in a ceremony presided over by Chief Rex Mueller. 

The awards were presented in conjunction with a law enforcement memorial ceremony, in recognition of officers who died in the line of duty, which was held Monday at City Hall. 

The following individuals received awards and commendations: 

Lifesaving

  • Officer Brooke Davies
  • Officer Brent Heald
  • Officer Donald Schroeder
  • Officer Mike Simons 
  • Sgt. Jeremy McClure
  • Officer Josh Fleckenstein 
  • Officer Mackenzie Neely
  • Officer Lucas Petersen
  • Officer Casey McBride

Community policing

  • Officer Mike Koehler
  • Lt. Judy Kellen
  • Officer Ryan Moritz
  • Crime analyst Marie Divis

Chief's appreciation

  • Gary Niles
  • Kevin Sampson
  • Dr. Ryan Meis

Achievement 

  • Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick
  • Lt. Kevin Heineman
  • Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk
  • Officer Marc Hein

Chief's commendation

  • Judy Kellen
  • Chris Groves
  • Jerry Levay

Chief's citation

  • Richard Crosby
  • Forde Fairchild

Civilian of the year

  • Sarah Hadden

Officer of the year

  • Det. Josh Tyler
