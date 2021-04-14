WATCH NOW: Le Mars-based National Guard soldiers welcomed home with signs, hugs, tears

LE MARS, Iowa -- As she waited at the Iowa Army National Guard armory in Le Mars Wednesday, Emily Fenske held a sign that said, "I'd wait for you forever, but 10 months was long enough, welcome home soldier."

Fenske was reunited later in the afternoon with her husband, Staff Sgt. Nick Fenske, who returned home with his unit from a deployment to the Horn of Africa.

Nick and Emily have known each other for four years. Before he left, they had a small, backyard wedding. Now that he's back they're planning "the real thing."

As she waited with other members of her family -- Dale and Candy Fenske, Noah Schultz and Mary Schultz -- Emily said she was very excited and very anxious to see Nick again.

About 90 members of Troop C, 1st Squadron “Red Horse,” 113th Cavalry Regiment based in Le Mars were welcomed home Wednesday by family and friends, as well as the community.

They landed at the Sioux Gateway Airport at around 12:30 p.m. and were honored with a ceremony. As the convoy arrived in Le Mars, they traveled along a parade route lined with well-wishers.

Scores of family and loved ones lined up outside the Readiness Center in Le Mars in anticipation of their arrival, donning signs, American flags and smiles.