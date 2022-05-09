WATCH NOW: Lewis and Clark Center unveils massive metal dinosaur sculptures on display

SIOUX CITY – Massive, metal dinosaurs will graze outside the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center for the next year, teaching visitors about history, science and recycling.

Seventeen metal sculptures of prehistoric creatures are scattered throughout the lawn of the Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd.

A Tyrannosaurus Rex, a triceratops, prehistoric dragonflies and a pterodactyl with babies are among the creatures depicted.

The “Scraposaurs” exhibit, created by Minnesota Artist Dale Lewis, tells the history of these creatures, while showcasing what can be made with recycled materials and a little creativity.

Together, the 17 sculptures weigh close to 10,000 pounds. The heaviest is “T-Rex Evolved,” a Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that weighs 1,800 pounds and measures 6 feet wide, 13.5 feet long, and 11 feet tall.

Lewis started the sculptures as a hobby and has now made more than 100, said Sara Olson, assistant director at the Lewis and Clark center. In 2017 the staff at the center met Lewis when he was delivering a large giraffe sculpture to be displayed downtown.

When the wood sculpture of “Percy the Pelican,” the official mascot of the Center’s Lewis & Clark Kids’ Club, needed to be replaced, the staff hired Lewis to create a new one made from recycled metals and other materials.

He also let the museum know about his collection of dinosaur statues that needed somewhere to be displayed, Olson said.

Olson said the prehistoric creatures have a tie with Lewis and Clark. The pair was artists, drawing the landscape, animals and plants along their journey, she said. She said they also collected fossils during their expedition.

“Just south of Sioux City in Harrison County, they actually collected a fossilized jawbone of a prehistoric fish,” she said.

The sculptures can help spark interest in children about art, recycling and history, Olson said. She added the figures are not only enjoyed by kids, but by adults, and even a few birds, who have made their nests in the sculptures.

The statues will be on display through April 2023, with various children and adult programing held at the Lewis and Clark center focused on the creatures.

