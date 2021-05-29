WATCH NOW: Lewis & Clark sites abound in Sioux City's tri-state area

SIOUX CITY — The Lewis and Clark Expedition is often described as America's greatest road trip.

At the direction of President Thomas Jefferson, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark set off on a journey in 1804 to explore lands west of the Mississippi that were acquired in the Louisiana Purchase.

Iowa's leg of the 4,900-mile trip is marked by Lewis & Clark Trail signs along Interstate 29, as it follows the Missouri River from Council Bluffs to Sioux City. Lewis and Clark compel locals and tourists, alike, to explore everything in the area from Native American culture to music to agriculture to natural resources, including the Missouri River.

"I think a lot of people don't realize how immense this was to take off into this land. Nobody knew what was out there. For them to actually have accomplished it and to come back with the journals and the record of what they saw and learned about is pretty amazing," said Theresa Jackson, a tour guide at Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

The center, 900 Larsen Park Road, opened in 2002 on the Missouri riverfront in celebration of the the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial. Statues of a buffalo, grizzly bear, coyote, white-tailed deer, prairie dog and moose decorate the sprawling complex's picturesque grounds.