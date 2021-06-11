WATCH NOW: Lifeguard shortage impacting some Siouxland pools

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Jodi Peterson described lifeguarding as a "really fun" job, where you get to work alongside your friends in the sunshine while listening to music and interacting with children. She also noted that the position requires focus and carries a lot of responsibility.
Peterson, who serves as Moville's city clerk, said she usually has 16 to 18 lifeguard applicants on average. But, last year, she had just 10. And, as of last week, just four applied. Peterson will have no returning veterans on staff when Haskell Swimming Pool opens later this month. She said all of the new recruits have yet to be trained.
Peterson said having to shut down the pool last summer amid the global COVID-19 pandemic hurt the city's momentum for hiring lifeguards. In fact, she said the pool, which is located at 325 Miller Boulevard, was in danger of not opening at all this year due to a shortage of lifeguards.
"We ended up not opening at all due to COVID. That really hurt us for this year. Our kids found different jobs," she said.
Luckily, the City of Kingsley, Moville's neighbor, offered to share some of its experienced lifeguards. Kingsley's longtime pool manager, Shelly Schaeuble, also agreed to oversee operations in Moville. Now, the pool is tentatively slated to open for the season on June 15, but swimming hours will be limited to three days -- Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The shortage of lifeguards isn't unique to Moville, pools across the country are struggling to find staff. Lifeguarding was once a typical summer job for teens, but many have since been lured away by more lucrative opportunities. Others are choosing not to work at all in order to spend more time with friends and family.
Rosario Chaclan, who recently graduated from West High School, has been lifeguarding for the city of Sioux City since she was 15. Chaclan said being a lifeguard is an easy way to make money. She said she likes having mornings and evenings free, as well as the opportunity to work with peers who attend other high schools.
"One of my friends was doing it and they told me it was one of the easiest first jobs to have, so I just signed up for it," said Chaclan, who works at Riverside Aquatic Center. "It makes all the days go by fast in the summer. And, it's a great way to connect with other teenagers from Sioux City."
Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said the number of lifeguard applicants has gradually declined over the years at Sioux City's pools, but he said the pandemic greatly affected recruitment.
Byrnes said the city has 46 lifeguards on staff this year, which is down by roughly 10 to 15 lifeguards from past years. Last summer, the city's pools didn't open until the last full week of June, after city officials had mulled not opening them at all due to the pandemic.
"I genuinely think word of mouth is one of the biggest recruitment tools we have. When you lose a whole summer of essentially hiring 20 or 30 new guards, you see it more the following year," Byrnes said.
Having fewer returning lifeguards and new recruits, however, has not impacted operations at the city's three swimming pools this season. Byrnes said cold weather delayed the opening of Riverside Aquatic Center on Memorial Day weekend, rather than a shortage of lifeguards. Riverside opened on June 5, while Leif Erikson and Lewis pools are slated to open Saturday.
"We are lucky in Sioux City. We're going to open all three pools with no limited hours," Byrnes said. "I've heard of other pools in Omaha, for example, that are cutting down or only open every other day or certain pools are sharing guards."
In order to become a lifeguard in Sioux City, applicants must be at least 15-years-old, have earned American Red Cross certification and live in Iowa and within 10 miles of city limits. The city, in partnership with Sioux City Community Schools, offers a Red Cross lifeguarding class for free to students 15 and older, if they work the aquatic season.
Chaclan encourages other teens looking for a summer job to give lifeguarding a shot.
"Totally do it. Don't be scared," she said. "I know a lot of people are scared just because it has a lot of involvement with safety. But, the right training is put forward to you, so you'll know what to do before you even start."