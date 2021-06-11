WATCH NOW: Lifeguard shortage impacting some Siouxland pools

The shortage of lifeguards isn't unique to Moville, pools across the country are struggling to find staff. Lifeguarding was once a typical summer job for teens, but many have since been lured away by more lucrative opportunities. Others are choosing not to work at all in order to spend more time with friends and family.

Rosario Chaclan, who recently graduated from West High School, has been lifeguarding for the city of Sioux City since she was 15. Chaclan said being a lifeguard is an easy way to make money. She said she likes having mornings and evenings free, as well as the opportunity to work with peers who attend other high schools.

"One of my friends was doing it and they told me it was one of the easiest first jobs to have, so I just signed up for it," said Chaclan, who works at Riverside Aquatic Center. "It makes all the days go by fast in the summer. And, it's a great way to connect with other teenagers from Sioux City."

Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said the number of lifeguard applicants has gradually declined over the years at Sioux City's pools, but he said the pandemic greatly affected recruitment.