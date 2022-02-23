 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW LIVE - Woodbury County Attorney releases finding on officer involved shooting

The Woodbury County Attorney’s Office in conjunction with Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation along with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Bluff Police Department holds a press conference to release the findings of the investigation into the officer involved shooting resulting in the death of Michael Meredith that occurred on January 12, 2022.

