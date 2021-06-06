 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Longtime West High School counselor reflects on 'little moments' from her career
Advocating for all students

Bernie Scolaro, a counselor at West High School, was named the counselor of the year by the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling. She retired at the end of this school year.

SIOUX CITY -- West High School counselor Bernie Scolaro has learned to appreciate the "little moments" in life.

"School counselors may not see a student for years, but when you hear someone say, thank you for that piece of advice, that word of encouragement or that hug meant something, it really touches you," she said.

Scolaro has had many "little moments" during her 21 years at West High School. This is in addition to the previous eight years she spent counseling students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

It is one of the reasons she has been named the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling (Iowa ACAC) Counselor of the Year.

"Bernie has tirelessly advocated for all students, especially students who may be disadvantaged or first-generation students," her colleagues wrote while nominating her. "She is never afraid to promote, advocate for students and do whatever it takes to advance K-12 education." 

Specifically, Scolaro was lauded for taking the lead in planning the annual Tri-State College Fair, which supports college choice opportunities for students from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

"Not a bad way to end a career," Scolaro said after she and other retirees were honored during a special staff breakfast held at West High School on June 2.

Earning her bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College, in Syracuse, New York, and a master's degree in counseling, guidance and personnel from South Dakota State University, in Brookings, South Dakota, Scolaro said she will share her ACAC honors with her West High School counseling team.

When asked if school counselors get the appreciation they deserve, Scolaro shook her head no.

"I think everybody who works in education aren't getting enough recognition," she said. "It doesn't matter if you're a counselor, a teacher, a bus driver or a part of our custodial staff, we're all working on behalf of the kids."

While working as a school counselor, Scolaro has also coached tennis and served as the military coordinator at West. In addition, she helped to implement College Decision Day in the Sioux City Community School District. This is a day that recognizes students who've committed to attending colleges, universities and trade schools.

"Although I always hope to make an impact on helping students to be their best versions of themselves, whether that is helping them with college choices, recommendations, financial aid or social-emotional concerns, they have truly made an impact on me and have helped me become the best version of myself," she said.

So, what's next for Scolaro?

"I'm going to Disney World," she said with a laugh. "Isn't that what you're supposed to say after reaching a milestone?"

In reality, Scolaro said her more immediate plan is to visit her dad back in New York.

"My dad is 92 years old and I haven't seen him since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "Once I do that. then I'll figure out what to do with the rest of my life." 

Speakout

What's the best advice you received from your high school guidance counselor? Sound off at facebook.com/SiouxCityJournal

