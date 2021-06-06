WATCH NOW: Longtime West High School counselor reflects on 'little moments' from her career

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earning her bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College, in Syracuse, New York, and a master's degree in counseling, guidance and personnel from South Dakota State University, in Brookings, South Dakota, Scolaro said she will share her ACAC honors with her West High School counseling team.

When asked if school counselors get the appreciation they deserve, Scolaro shook her head no.

"I think everybody who works in education aren't getting enough recognition," she said. "It doesn't matter if you're a counselor, a teacher, a bus driver or a part of our custodial staff, we're all working on behalf of the kids."

While working as a school counselor, Scolaro has also coached tennis and served as the military coordinator at West. In addition, she helped to implement College Decision Day in the Sioux City Community School District. This is a day that recognizes students who've committed to attending colleges, universities and trade schools.

"Although I always hope to make an impact on helping students to be their best versions of themselves, whether that is helping them with college choices, recommendations, financial aid or social-emotional concerns, they have truly made an impact on me and have helped me become the best version of myself," she said.

So, what's next for Scolaro?