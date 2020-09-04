WATCH NOW: Media tour offers first look at renovated Warrior Hotel

"When they wrote about it, they talked about how it was moody," Amy Gill said of The Warrior. "It was dark. It was lots of red and dark colors, so we wanted to take off of that and do a modern interpretation of what that would look like."

Black, gray, gold and hues of red and green can be found throughout the hotel, as well as items that pay homage to Iowa's birds, including bird-themed art, a decorative wooden birdcage and bird books that guests can read.

"When you're a part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, you have a theme. Our mark is birds, because we want to be all about Iowa and all about the Goldfinch," explained Lila Plambeck, The Warrior's director of sales and marketing. "We've done a lot of birding throughout the hotel so to speak."

Lighting behind the bar in Woodbury's American Steakhouse changes colors. It's one of a number of high-tech updates. In the ballroom, projectors and screens drop down with the push of a button. The entire building is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting, which is controlled remotely. Both the hotel's heating and cooling are powered by geothermal energy and rooms offer mirror TVs.