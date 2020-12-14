WATCH NOW: More than 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine bound for Woodbury County

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday green-lit a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, making it the first to be approved for use in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month recommended that residents of long-term care facilities and frontline health care providers be the first to receive the vaccine.

Grieme said a separate source of vaccine will be coming into the community through the national pharmacy network, which he said almost all of Woodbury County's long-term care facilities are linked with. He said that distribution could begin later this month.

"What this means is we do not have to utilize any of the 1,950 doses for the long-term care facilities, because they will be receiving that directly from the pharmacies," he said. "CVS, Walgreens and Community Pharmacy are the three entities serving Iowa. They will be receiving the vaccine and they will be working with those long-term care facilities to get their residents and their employees protected and that vaccine administered."

The Moderna vaccine, another vaccine candidate for FDA approval, is expected to receive emergency use authorization on Dec. 17. When that happens, Grieme said Siouxland District Health Department will receive 400 doses of that vaccine.