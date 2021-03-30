WATCH NOW: Murals flourish in Sioux City's downtown

Cote said a grant from the Gilchrist Foundation in 2017 allowed larger murals to be painted downtown. Since then, she said mural painting has just "taken off."

"We have a lot of different things that happen with paint downtown," she said.

Downtown Partners was recently awarded a grant from the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program, which provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout the state. Cote said seven gallons of paint received from the program, a partnership between Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful, will be used for some of the proposed projects.

"This grant through Diamond Vogel is a great impact," Cote said. "There are other grant opportunities that we're going to pursue, especially through the schools. As with each of these projects, some of them are centered around events, so a lot of sponsorships happen for those events, especially like Alley Art Festival."

Hammond, who said she has been drawing her whole life, did some acrylic and watercolor painting prior to her first mural. That mural, which she painted with her friend, Anna Hart, during the 2019 Alley Art Festival, featured a geometric pattern, a skeleton lady with a laser and some animals in space.