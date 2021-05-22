WATCH NOW: Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway walkers reach South Sioux City Saturday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Daryl Harrison and Kenneth "Ken" Hanel arrived at the Martin Field airport Saturday, after walking hundreds of miles from the western border of Nebraska to the eastern end.
Hanel, 74, of West Point, Nebraska, and Harrison, 66, of Thurston, Nebraska, walked the entire length of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway (U.S. Highway 20), between May 11 and Saturday. They took turns going roughly six-mile stretches, collectively walking about 37 miles a day starting at the Nebraska-Wyoming border.
There were also two relief walkers, Hanel's wife Adeline and Dwayne Freeman of Laurel, Nebraska.
Harrison said the walk had been scheduled to take place a year ago, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statewide journey, dubbed "Walk the Walk," brought out a big response from local people. Harrison described it as "Rockwellian" -- referring to the Americana scenes of the 20th century painter Norman Rockwell.
"We got rained on, we had a lot of wind in places, there was different things going on," said Harrison, who served in the Air Force in 1973 and 1974. "But, it really didn't feel that as much, because of the fact that we had all these people coming out of their communities, waving their flags -- if you go look in Jackson, they had flags from one end of town to the other, and there were people there to greet us. When we went into Laurel, there was like half the town was on the sides of the streets, greeting us.
"You can tell that Nebraskans are hungry to show their love of their country," he added. "You can tell, they've been suppressed, through COVID, and elections -- and now they had an opportunity to go out and wave their flag and be an American."
Hanel, who served in the Army in Cold War-era Germany from 1966 to 1969, said that "Nebraska patriotism is really alive."
"We had ranchers come to the end of their driveways and stand there, kids come out, a lady pulled in front of me, stopped and got out, and she had a bag (of cookies), she says, 'I just baked them, they're warm!'" he said.
Their walk was intended to pay tribute to the 74 Medal of Honor recipients associated with the state of Nebraska, most of whom are deceased. Charles "Chuck" Hagemeister, a Vietnam War-era Medal of Honor recipient originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, had planned to meet Hanel and Harrison at the end of their walk, but he died Wednesday.
James McCloughan, a Vietnam-era Medal of Honor recipient from Michigan, was able to meet Hanel and Harrison Saturday and was scheduled to sing the National Anthem during a ceremony Saturday evening at the the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.
At the end of January last year, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed papers to formally name Nebraska’s segment of U.S. Highway 20 as the "Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway." States west of Nebraska have also renamed U.S. Highway 20 the Medal of Honor Highway, and Iowa recently agreed to do the same, as did Indiana. Other states to the east are working on similar naming projects.
The state-level project to designate U.S. Highway 20 in honor of Medal of Honor recipients began in Oregon and spread east from there. Gene Twiford, of Laurel, Nebraska, got the ball rolling to name the highway in Nebraska.