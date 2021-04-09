WATCH NOW: Nebraska seeks cleanup of crushed glass in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Nebraska regulators have asked the corporate owner of a South Sioux City lot where tons of toxic leaded glass from a now-closed recycling company are stockpiled to submit a plan to clean up the mess.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has directed Lin-Du, the owner of the site at 2301 G St., to provide a cleanup plan by May 1. The department in February sent a letter of noncompliance to a law firm that represents the property owner, advising the firm that Lin-Du was in violation of operating a storage facility without a permit and failure to properly manage used or broken cathode ray tubes.
The site is one of three Siouxland locations that continue to house tons of crushed glass deposited there by Recycletronics, a Sioux City business that crushed and recycled cathode ray tubes, the glass video displays commonly found in televisions and computer monitors. The CRT glass contains lead and may also contain other toxic materials.
An NDEE spokeswoman said Thursday that she could not confirm if Lin-Du would be responsible for cleanup of the South Sioux City site or if that responsibility would fall on Aaron Rochester, a former Sioux City councilman who operated Recycletronics and illegally stored and transported the glass to several sites.
Rochester, 47, pleaded guilty in federal court in Sioux City in March to unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Rochester faces up to five years in prison on each charge.
Rochester reached a consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2017 and a lawsuit settlement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in December 2019 in which he was to annually ship at least three truckloads of the broken glass to an approved disposal facility. According to the EPA, Rochester has not performed any cleanup work because he is unable to pay the costs.
Rochester was charged in September 2018 with illegally stockpiling a total of 16.7 million pounds of crushed CRT glass at the Recycletronics site at 1220 Steuben St. and locations he leased at the Scandanavian Building at 1801-03 Fourth St., 3035 Highway 75 North, 1313 11th St. and 3313 Northbrook Drive, all in Sioux City; a rural Akron, Iowa, storage site; 2301 G St. in South Sioux City and a second site near G Street at Foundry Road.
Property owners or third parties have cleaned up four of the sites through negotiated agreements with the EPA.
The EPA said it is exploring cleanup options at the Scandanavian Building, where more than 496,000 pounds of glass is stored, and the Akron site, which houses approximately 8.4 million pounds. At both locations, the glass is stored indoors.
The NDEE is overseeing cleanup of the two South Sioux City sites, which are both outdoors. In December, a waste pile of approximately 2.4 million pounds of glass and soil was removed from the Foundry Road site, and the NDEE has approved the cleanup as completed.
More than 3.3 million pounds of crushed glass is stored in totes on a concrete slab at 2301 G St. The EPA tested the site for soil contamination in 2017 and found the presence of lead in two of four samples taken. The lead levels did not exceed regulatory limits.
Rochester leased both South Sioux City sites from Lin-Du, a corporation that sued Rochester in 2016 for violating lease agreements. Those lawsuits were later dismissed.
The DNR ordered Rochester to cease operations in March 2017 after it denied renewal of Recycletronics' CRT recycling permit because of non-compliance with state and federal regulations.