WATCH NOW: Nebraska seeks cleanup of crushed glass in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Nebraska regulators have asked the corporate owner of a South Sioux City lot where tons of toxic leaded glass from a now-closed recycling company are stockpiled to submit a plan to clean up the mess.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has directed Lin-Du, the owner of the site at 2301 G St., to provide a cleanup plan by May 1. The department in February sent a letter of noncompliance to a law firm that represents the property owner, advising the firm that Lin-Du was in violation of operating a storage facility without a permit and failure to properly manage used or broken cathode ray tubes.

The site is one of three Siouxland locations that continue to house tons of crushed glass deposited there by Recycletronics, a Sioux City business that crushed and recycled cathode ray tubes, the glass video displays commonly found in televisions and computer monitors. The CRT glass contains lead and may also contain other toxic materials.

An NDEE spokeswoman said Thursday that she could not confirm if Lin-Du would be responsible for cleanup of the South Sioux City site or if that responsibility would fall on Aaron Rochester, a former Sioux City councilman who operated Recycletronics and illegally stored and transported the glass to several sites.