WATCH NOW: New liaison to help make Sioux City more inclusive

"The fact that they serve folks who are lower income, don't speak English, might not have access to medication or medical services if they didn't have that program -- it's so wonderful. I have lots of love for that place," she said. "They take the time to talk to their patients and really explain what's happening."

Ghebrekidan said her experiences guided her to become Sioux City's community inclusion liaison.

"I went through my own issues going into school and things of that nature. And, I was in positions where I was able to help folks. That's why this position is very important to me," she said. "You can come to me and talk to me and be comfortable."

Fostering inclusivity

Although the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee meets monthly, Ghebrekidan said she is frequently in contact with its members. At a recent meeting, she said the committee was working on revising its mission and vision statement.

Ghebrekidan said she is also meeting with city department heads to get a better understanding of what each department does and what gaps exist that she can help fill. She said she spent an entire day with Police Chief Rex Mueller discussing what's going well and where improvements can be made.