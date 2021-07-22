WATCH NOW: New UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City CEO says his role is 'serving the patient'

Suter said he initially aspired to become a physician. However, that changed while he was an undergraduate at Western Kentucky University.

"My first initiative was to go to nurse practitioner school and then to become an MD," he said. "I had an academic advisor who called me into a meeting and asked me, 'Are you sure you want to go this route?' I thought that I was pretty sure. I ended up meeting the CEO of a hospital there and, then, my whole paradigm changed."

Suter graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2003. He went on to receive a master's in health care administration and a doctorate in health care administration from Vanderbilt University and University of Phoenix in 2005 and 2008.

Suter said the transition to electronic medical records and the adoption of an accountable care organization (ACO) model are just a couple of the biggest changes he has witnessed in the industry.

"The way that payers are paying now, they base their payment off of quality of care, which I think is very important when it comes to ACOs and population health," he said.