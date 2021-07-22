WATCH NOW: New UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City CEO says his role is 'serving the patient'

SIOUX CITY -- Lorenzo Suter describes his leadership style as service above self.
Suter, who took the reins Monday as regional president and CEO for UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City, got his start in the industry working as a certified nursing assistant, or CNA, in high school. He said that experience gave him further insight into the compassionate side of health care.
"Some people may serve different things in the industry of health care. My core belief is I'm serving the patient," he said. "In my role today, I never will try to attempt to make a decision outside of putting the patient first."
Suter, who most recently held the position of chief executive officer of Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, succeeds Lynn Wold. Wold stepped down in November after 18 years as UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's president and CEO. Suter will also serve as senior vice president for Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health.
Suter grew up in Lexington, Kentucky. He said he was just 8 years old when a caregiver at a skilled nursing facility killed his grandmother. Her death shaped Suter's future career ambitions.
"That drove me to seek out health care and see if I can be an agent of change," Suter said Tuesday in his office, as he sat cross-legged at a long table, which was covered with stacks of paper.
Suter said he initially aspired to become a physician. However, that changed while he was an undergraduate at Western Kentucky University.
"My first initiative was to go to nurse practitioner school and then to become an MD," he said. "I had an academic advisor who called me into a meeting and asked me, 'Are you sure you want to go this route?' I thought that I was pretty sure. I ended up meeting the CEO of a hospital there and, then, my whole paradigm changed."
Suter graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2003. He went on to receive a master's in health care administration and a doctorate in health care administration from Vanderbilt University and University of Phoenix in 2005 and 2008.
Suter said the transition to electronic medical records and the adoption of an accountable care organization (ACO) model are just a couple of the biggest changes he has witnessed in the industry.
"The way that payers are paying now, they base their payment off of quality of care, which I think is very important when it comes to ACOs and population health," he said.
Suter started his administrative career at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, a not-for-profit hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He also served as chief operating officer at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and vice president of operations at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois. His most recent leadership position was at Dupont Hospital, a 131-bed fully accredited for-profit, syndicated hospital that is part of the CHS Lutheran Health Network based in Fort Wayne.
Although Suter said UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City and Dupont Hospital have managed the pandemic differently, he said both have the same objective -- to keep the community safe.
"Transitioning from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Sioux City, no major gaps related to COVID-19, it's just different practices, different guidelines based on joint commission and OSHA at a higher level, but, overall, same conceptual ideologies," he said.
Suter said UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City is facing challenges amid the changing landscape of health care, which has patients choosing between hospitals and surgery centers and emergency rooms and urgent cares.
"It's changing, not only nationally, but locally, in regards to how consumers are seeking out health care," he said. "I think it's going to be important for Sioux City, specifically St. Luke's, to vet what makes best sense for the consumer, which is our patients in our community."
One of the hospital's biggest strengths, Suter said, is its people. While making the rounds Monday, his first day on the job, he said he met nurses who have worked there for more than 40 years.
"That's not typical, or, it has not been typical in Fort Wayne, Indiana, nor at any of my past experiences. I think that garners the source of truth in regards to why people have chosen to be here, which has inference on culture."