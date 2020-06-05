WATCH NOW: New York City volunteer organization donates PPE to Siouxland Community Health Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- On Friday morning in Siouxland Community Health Center's parking lot, Ethan Wagner wore a pale blue surgical mask as he stood beside a black SUV. Inside the vehicle's open trunk were cardboard boxes containing numerous face shields, medical-grade masks and surgical gowns.

Wagner noted that a shipment of gloves and surgical masks from Last Mile #NYCPPE would also be forthcoming. The organization is part of the greater Last Mile network of volunteers who are focused on getting life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're all brothers and sisters -- all of us who inhabit the earth for the same brief moment. We have to look out for each other and we need to help whoever needs it the most," Wagner said. "When I saw that Sioux City was so especially hard-hit, that's why I wanted to come and focus my efforts here."

Last Mile was founded in New York in mid-March as the city and the state grappled with one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the world. Other Last Mile chapters have since sprung up in San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and New Orleans.

As COVID-19 cases began to decline in New York City, Last Mile noted big spikes in positive tests in Sioux City, as well as Gallup, New Mexico.