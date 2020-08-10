WATCH NOW: No injuries reported in North Sioux City apartment fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire that destroyed an apartment complex in North Sioux City.

The fire, which temporarily displaced around 18 people, was believed to have been started by lightning, as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

All residents were able to evacuate the Northport Apartments, said Nathan Beyer, the secretary and treasurer of the Lutheran Housing Corp., the owner of the complext at 749 Streeter Drive. Northport is open to individuals age 62 or older.

Lutheran Housing Corp. is currently working with the American Red Cross to secure housing accommodations for the Northport residents, Beyer said.

Crews from several different fire departments were called to the apartment complex shortly before 9 a.m.

"We are so grateful for the efforts of all of the firefighters," Beyer said. "We are extremely thankful that no one was hurt."

The building is considered a total loss.

