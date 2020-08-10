You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: No injuries reported in North Sioux City apartment fire
View Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: No injuries reported in North Sioux City apartment fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire that destroyed an apartment complex in North Sioux City.

The fire, which temporarily displaced around 18 people, was believed to have been started by lightning, as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

All residents were able to evacuate the Northport Apartments, said Nathan Beyer, the secretary and treasurer of the Lutheran Housing Corp., the owner of the complext at 749 Streeter Drive. Northport is open to individuals age 62 or older.

Lutheran Housing Corp. is currently working with the American Red Cross to secure housing accommodations for the Northport residents, Beyer said. 

Crews from several different fire departments were called to the apartment complex shortly before 9 a.m. 

"We are so grateful for the efforts of all of the firefighters," Beyer said. "We are extremely thankful that no one was hurt." 

The building is considered a total loss.

Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
View Comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Northport Apartments fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News