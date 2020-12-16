WATCH NOW: North Sioux City police pursuit ends with Sioux City crash

A police pursuit of a vehicle that had been reported stolen started in North Sioux City, South Dakota, crossed into Iowa and reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour ends after the suspect crashed on a dead end street in Sioux City Wednesday morning.
