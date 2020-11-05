WATCH NOW: Orpheum Theatre hosts first live event since pandemic shutdown

SIOUX CITY -- On Thursday night, Siouxlanders returned to the Orpheum Theatre for a live event for the first time since the performing arts center was shutdown in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comedian Drew Lynch, a finalist on "America's Got Talent," performed a show at the Orpheum, which can only hold around 600 people in a socially distanced setting.
"I can't put my life on hold and be scared all the time," said Ariel Merk, of Sioux City, who was attending her first live event since the pandemic began with Joshua Lane.
The Orpheum, as well as the Tyson Events Center, are open for events in accordance with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' most recent COVID-19 proclamation. The venues follow social distancing, hygiene practices and public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus. The Musketeers hockey game on Saturday will be the first live indoor event held at the Tyson since Reynolds' proclamation was issued.
Before the show, Lane said he felt "pretty comfortable" about the precautions in place at the Orpheum. Both he and Merk were excited about seeing Lynch's performance.
"We watch him all the time," Merk said with a chuckle.
Lane interjected, "I've watched him since he was on 'America's Got Talent.'"
Spectra, which manages the Tyson and independently-owned Orpheum, has said that its custom reopening strategy was created using industry standards and recommendations, as well as directives from local, state and federal governments and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and health departments.
Events at both the Orpheum and the Tyson have predetermined attendance and participation restrictions, as well as limited area capacities.
Steve and Kris Holst, of Hornick, Iowa, were looking forward to getting out of the house Thursday night. They said they like the POD seating that the Orpheum is offering. POD seating increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats. For the Lynch event, attendees had to purchase PODs of two or four tickets.
"It's good to get out and do stuff," Steve Holst said before entering the Orpheum. "I just heard (Lynch) advertised on the radio and thought he sounded pretty funny, so I thought we'd give it a try."
Signage posted throughout the venues reminds patrons to socially distance by 6 feet and observe best hygiene practices. Hand sanitizer stations are available, especially in high-touch areas, and increased ventilation and filtration is done before, during and after events to allow more outside airflow and help remove inner contaminants. Event attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Derek Gardiner traveled all the way from Seward, Nebraska, with his wife, oldest son and oldest daughter to see Lynch, whom they are big fans of.
"We're super excited about it and getting out of the house," said Gardiner, who said the Orpheum's cleaning protocols, which include the use of electrostatic sprayers, made him feel especially comfortable.
