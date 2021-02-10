WATCH NOW: Over 1,200 people flock to Tyson Events Center on Wednesday for COVID inoculations

Nevertheless, getting vaccinated was for the best, he said, because he does business in Texas, and hopefully traveling out-of-state will be safer for him going forward. "I do a lot of traveling back and forth from here to Texas," McKenna said.

Mary Walling, 68, of Sioux City, said she did everything in her power to get the COVID vaccine -- she'd gotten on the waiting list of every pharmacy she could and had talked to her doctor. A substitute schoolteacher, she hasn't taught classes since March, because of health conditions -- "just about everything that you could think of," as she put it -- that could put her at risk if she were to get infected.

"I was able to get an appointment because I got on (the website) early. I think people that waited to the correct time got shut out. I actually got on about 10 minutes early," said Walling, who learned about the clinic beforehand through word-of-mouth.

"The hospital had called me the week before, and said that they were going to set up an appointment for me. And they told me I didn't need to get on the site, and I thought, 'Well, I'd better do it anyway.' And if I wouldn't have gotten on the site, I wouldn't have gotten an appointment," she added.