WATCH NOW: Panoramic views from the 11th floor; rooftop bar opens at Warrior Hotel

SIOUX CITY -- What's one of the first thing visitors to the Warrior Hotel's new roofttop bar notice when they step outside?

"You have no idea you're eye-level with the clock tower," Lila Plambeck, the Warrior's director of marketing and sales, said of the signature City Hall tower. "That's the craziest thing ever."

The Crown Rooftop Bar, located atop the 10-story historic hotel, offers stunning panoramic views of downtown. Much of the seating in the L-shaped outdoor patio looks toward the south, providing unique glimpses of such landmarks as the Missouri River, the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge and two structures that also rival the Warrior in height -- the Badgerow Building and the Ho-Chunk Centre.

"It's something Sioux City has never seen before," Plambeck said of The Crown, which opened to the public Thursday.

Plambeck spoke as she showed the new space to local media. Work on the first rooftop bar and restaurant in Siouxland was finished earlier this year. A "soft opening" started July 2, with access limited to hotel guests and dignitaries.

"We wanted to make sure we had everything was done right," Plambeck said. "We wanted to make sure our service was top notch."

