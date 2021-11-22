WATCH NOW: Parade, Santa visit kicks off holiday season in downtown Sioux City Monday

SIOUX CITY -- A slew of festive activities on Monday night officially kicked off the holiday season in downtown Sioux City.

A large crowd of spectators lined up along streets in the Historic Fourth District to watch Downtown Partners' annual lighted parade, sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231.

Last year, COVID-19 restrictions forced organizers to alter the holiday kickoff events. The parade turned into a stationary event, with motorists encouraged to drive past stationary floats.

On Monday, festivities were mostly back to normal. After the parade, Santa Claus arrived to help light the a towering Christmas tree in front of the Public Museum.

The holiday kickoff also marked the opening of Santa’s House at 501 Fourth St. (in the former Thorpe & Co. Jewelers store). Kids took photos with Santa and make crafts and cookies. Sponsored by UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s partners, Santa’s House also will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9, 14 and 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18; and from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19.

The annual Festival of Trees also opened Monday night for public viewing inside the Ho-Chunk Centre Atrium, 600 Fourth St. For the 28th year, visitors may vote for their favorite holiday tree. There will be a silent auction of the trees at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, with proceeds going to the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

New to the downtown holiday activities this year is the Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest, which runs through Dec. 27. A map of participating storefronts and voting can be found at downtownsiouxcity.com.

Events like the Storefront Decorating Competition as well as the Small Business Marketplace program, which will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, are ways to encourage shoppers to make purchase locally, said Downtown Parkers executive director Regan Cote.

"After a rough year-and-a-half, I'm hoping people will venture out to their favorite downtown stores and restaurants," Cote said. "This has the potential of being a terrific holiday for all of us in Sioux City."

