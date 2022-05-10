WATCH NOW: Pickup careens into South Sioux City home following minivan collision

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A pickup truck and a minivan collided in South Sioux City Monday evening, sending the pickup careening into a nearby residence.

First responders were called to the intersection of A and E. 32nd streets at 6:06 p.m.

"The pickup itself was hit into the house after the initial impact, went through the wall of the house and created structural damage," South Sioux City Fire Chief Terry Johnson said at the scene. "We have taken some folks to the hospital -- minor injuries that we see, so far."

Johnson said the power and the gas to the brick ranch-style home was cut off for safety reasons. While Johnson described the wall of the home as "pretty much destroyed," it did not collapse when a tow truck pulled the pickup away from it.

Johnson said the Red Cross is assisting the home's occupants with shelter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

