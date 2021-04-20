WATCH NOW: Playing cards settle tied North Sioux City mayoral election

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Patricia Teel won the North Sioux City mayor's race Tuesday by the luck of the draw.

After a vote recount ended in another tie, City Administrator Eric Christensen shuffled a deck of playing cards and had Teel and her opponent, Linda Cutsinger, each pick a card. Teel drew an ace of spades, which beat Cutsinger's four of spades.

"I thought all day, 'Just turn an ace. Just turn an ace,' and that's what I did," Teel said afterward. "I was OK with myself or Linda winning. I know her, and she would've been a good mayor, too."

Teel and Cutsinger entered the nonpartisan race for mayor around the same time back in February. North Sioux City's current mayor, Rodd Slater, did not seek re-election.

Teel, a 62-year-old who has managed and owned convenience stores, and Cutsinger, a 59-year-old who has worked at Vital Wellness Chiropractic for 10 years and has been a massage therapist for 25 years, each received 152 votes in the April 13 election.

Christensen told The Journal Cutsinger officially requested the recount, but Teel was also agreeable to it.