 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Plymouth County Fair kicks off as heat index hits triple digits
0 Comments
alert featured
It’s fair time!

WATCH NOW: Plymouth County Fair kicks off as heat index hits triple digits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- Amid smoldering heat, the Plymouth County Fair kicked off Wednesday.

Temperatures soared into the high 90s and, with humidity, the heat index reached as high as 103. But that didn't deter 4-H students from showing their livestock and fairgoers from enjoying the food, entertainment and fun at the county fair, one of Iowa's largest. 

The fair, which runs through Sunday, returned to its usual format this year. Because of COVID-19, the 2020 fair was limited to only 4-H and FFA members and their families to show their animals and other projects, then take them home the same day.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the heat, organizers expect the usual 90,000-100,000 people to pass through the gates during the event's five-day run in Le Mars.

WATCH NOW: Plymouth County Fair preparations nearly complete
Le Mars prepares for over 20,000 RAGBRAI visitors
Upcoming county and community fairs in Siouxland this summer

Online

Visit siouxcityjournal.com to view more photos and a video from the Plymouth County Fair.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: A Midsummer Night's Dream preview

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News