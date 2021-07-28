WATCH NOW: Plymouth County Fair kicks off as heat index hits triple digits

LE MARS, Iowa -- Amid smoldering heat, the Plymouth County Fair kicked off Wednesday.

Temperatures soared into the high 90s and, with humidity, the heat index reached as high as 103. But that didn't deter 4-H students from showing their livestock and fairgoers from enjoying the food, entertainment and fun at the county fair, one of Iowa's largest.

The fair, which runs through Sunday, returned to its usual format this year. Because of COVID-19, the 2020 fair was limited to only 4-H and FFA members and their families to show their animals and other projects, then take them home the same day.

Despite the heat, organizers expect the usual 90,000-100,000 people to pass through the gates during the event's five-day run in Le Mars.

