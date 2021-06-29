WATCH NOW: Police officer first Asian-American to serve as grand marshal for Storm Lake's July 4 parade

Kavan moved to Storm Lake in 1990; she and her family had immigrated to the U.S. from Laos in 1981, when she was 13 years old. The family had lived for a while in refugee camps in Thailand and in the Philippines, which is where they began to learn English.

Kavan's grandfather chose Iowa to settle because some relatives and many other Laotians had already made their home in the Hawkeye State. In the early days, Kavan and her family lived about 40 miles up the road in Spencer, Iowa.

The late Robert D. Ray, Iowa's governor at that time, was a strong proponent of welcoming refugees from Southeast Asia into Iowa following the devastation of the Vietnam War and the related civil wars in Cambodia and Laos during the 1960s and 1970s.

“I saw that we really only had two choices: We could either turn our backs as countless others suffered and died or we could extend a hand to help and, in doing so, prevent tragic loss of innocent lives," said Ray, who died in July 2018.

Kavan's family, including her mother, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, were seeking a better life and hoping to leave behind the political difficulties in their homeland. The Laotian Civil War had ended only about six years before they emigrated.