WATCH NOW: Police officer first Asian-American to serve as grand marshal for Storm Lake's July 4 parade

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- One day this spring, Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole invited Community Service Officer Pom Kavan to his office.
Cole had something to tell Kavan: the organizers of Storm Lake's Star Spangled Spectacular wanted her to be the Grand Marshal of the town's Big Parade on July 4. He wasn't sure if she'd be interested.
"I feel very honored that I'm selected," Kavan said.
Being the grand marshal, Kavan was told, is a pretty easy job.
"They said I don't have to do anything, just sit in a vehicle and wave and smile!" she said.
Kavan, who is originally from Laos, will be the first Asian-American Star Spangled Spectacular Grand Marshal, and one of relatively few representatives of the Police Department to receive the honor. The theme for this year's parade is "A Salute to Hometown Heroes."
Storm Lake officials described Kavan as a beloved and familiar figure in the community -- someone who fits the bill of a "Hometown Hero."
"She's very well-respected, very well-known, she is a soft-spoken, professional, classy individual," Cole said. "And she's very humble, and just an awesome human being. She does a great job for us, and we're absolutely honored that she was chosen to be the grand marshal. I think she represents Storm Lake very well."
"She's a respected person in our community, I think she has respect in the position that she holds in the police department. I think she has a good relationship with the community," Mayor Mike Porsch said.
Kavan, 54, joined the Police Department in 1994, first working as an interpreter -- she speaks Lao, English and Tai Dam -- before being appointed community service officer.
Her job duties include some translating (although not as much as in the past), city code enforcement, funeral escorts, unlocking vehicles when the owner accidentally locks themselves out, watching houses when the residents are on vacation, traffic control at accident and fire scenes and other "non-emergency work," she said.
This April, Kavan helped organize a special COVID-19 vaccination event in Storm Lake for the Laotian community; a year earlier, she was involved in a police-sponsored event where free face masks were distributed to residents.
Cole said that Kavan and the department's other community service officer serve as "police liaisons" to the community, helping to bridge the gap between the force and residents, particularly Storm Lake's large community of immigrants.
The population of Storm Lake, the Buena Vista County seat, is far more diverse than most of Iowa -- 18.3 percent of the city's population is of Asian background, according to Census Bureau estimates for 2019, and 37.1 percent of the population is Hispanic or Latino. The student population of Storm Lake is 85 percent nonwhite, according to the Iowa Association of School Boards, and 23 languages are spoken in homes.
Kavan moved to Storm Lake in 1990; she and her family had immigrated to the U.S. from Laos in 1981, when she was 13 years old. The family had lived for a while in refugee camps in Thailand and in the Philippines, which is where they began to learn English.
Kavan's grandfather chose Iowa to settle because some relatives and many other Laotians had already made their home in the Hawkeye State. In the early days, Kavan and her family lived about 40 miles up the road in Spencer, Iowa.
The late Robert D. Ray, Iowa's governor at that time, was a strong proponent of welcoming refugees from Southeast Asia into Iowa following the devastation of the Vietnam War and the related civil wars in Cambodia and Laos during the 1960s and 1970s.
“I saw that we really only had two choices: We could either turn our backs as countless others suffered and died or we could extend a hand to help and, in doing so, prevent tragic loss of innocent lives," said Ray, who died in July 2018.
Kavan's family, including her mother, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, were seeking a better life and hoping to leave behind the political difficulties in their homeland. The Laotian Civil War had ended only about six years before they emigrated.
"My family came because of the opportunities, a better life for us, a better education, better opportunities, and freedom," she said.