WATCH NOW: Produce abundant at Sioux City Farmers Market, despite dry growing conditions

SIOUX CITY -- Jerimiah Hinz has been bringing his fresh produce to sell at the Sioux City Farmers Market for a decade.
This growing season has been one of the most challenging for Hinz and other vendors, as they'd had to deal with below normal rainfall and dry conditions.
"It's been an odd season," said Hinz, who started Castle Creek Family Farm near Newcastle, Nebraska, in 2011. "May was cold, so things didn't really want to start very well. And then June got really hot and dry, so there's challenges there."
But, so far, July, which is typically hot and dry, has been a bright spot weather wise, he said.
"... it's cooled off now and it's been really nice," Hinz said.
As they displayed their produce Wednesday morning. growers say the unusual weather conditions have not had much impact on their crops so far, beyond having to water their plants more frequently.
The Farmers Market, in the middle of its 13th season, seemingly offers something for just about everybody, with the locally grown produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items attracting buyers from around the tri-state region.
Market Manager Becky Barnes said so many different products are remaining popular throughout this season.
"You just come down here and you see everything that you would see in a grocery store," said Becky Barnes, manager of the market, which is held twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturday, through October. "Everything's really popular down here."
Hinz said some of his most popular produce this season has been cherry tomatoes, sweet onions, garlic, and potatoes.
"Cherry tomatoes have just started coming on, people really like those. And sweet onions, a lot of people come back for those,” Hinz said. “Garlic is always a popular favorite, especially to get those nice big cloves. And potatoes too. Especially those new potatoes, the Yukon golds. People really like those.”
John and Janna Wesselius, who sell their produce at the market throughout the season, said leafy greens are popular year round.
"As we get into the main season, some of your bigger things like the potatoes get ready,” Janna Wesselius said. “And the garlic and all the onions and all those things. And tomatoes and peppers and that kind of thing.”
Something that vendors look forward to every year at the market is their communication with the customers. The Wesselius family farm near Sioux Center, Iowa, called the Cornucopia, has produced vegetables for over 25 years and they have never missed a farmers market.
"I'm busy working all week on the farm and it's just wonderful to come down and connect with customers, have that face to face and talk to people about their food," Janna Wesselius said. "It's just kind of a nice culmination of all your work at the end of the week."
Barnes pointed out the market helps support local businesses and farmers.
"It's like a big family down here," she said. "So, if you haven't been down yet, you need to come down and visit because all the vendors are super friendly."
In the middle of the pandemic last year, the Farmers Market was one of the few local public events that took place. Barnes said some COVID protocols were still in place at the start of this season, but they have since been phased out.
"This season we did start out asking people to wear a mask as they came down," she said. "We started out with a lot of hand sanitizer stations located throughout the market and wash stations and then slowly we've been letting those go."