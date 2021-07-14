WATCH NOW: Produce abundant at Sioux City Farmers Market, despite dry growing conditions

SIOUX CITY -- Jerimiah Hinz has been bringing his fresh produce to sell at the Sioux City Farmers Market for a decade.

This growing season has been one of the most challenging for Hinz and other vendors, as they'd had to deal with below normal rainfall and dry conditions.

"It's been an odd season," said Hinz, who started Castle Creek Family Farm near Newcastle, Nebraska, in 2011. "May was cold, so things didn't really want to start very well. And then June got really hot and dry, so there's challenges there."

But, so far, July, which is typically hot and dry, has been a bright spot weather wise, he said.

"... it's cooled off now and it's been really nice," Hinz said.

As they displayed their produce Wednesday morning. growers say the unusual weather conditions have not had much impact on their crops so far, beyond having to water their plants more frequently.

The Farmers Market, in the middle of its 13th season, seemingly offers something for just about everybody, with the locally grown produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items attracting buyers from around the tri-state region.

Market Manager Becky Barnes said so many different products are remaining popular throughout this season.

