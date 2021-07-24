WATCH NOW: RAGBRAI XLVIII riders faced with extreme heat, use pickle juice to stave off cramps

Some riders employ other strategies to avoid heat-related distress -- including pickle juice, the vinegar-y, brine-y solution normally thrown out after the pickles are gone. Apparently it's a popular beverage, so to speak, among RAGBRAI riders, because it can stave off an electrolyte imbalance.

An electrolyte imbalance occurs when the body's natural balance of water, sodium and potassium are thrown out of whack; it can be brought on by excessive sweating. The imbalance can cause painful muscle cramps -- often referred to as the Charley Horse -- as well as more serious heart-rhythm disturbances if it gets out of hand.

"Some guys drink pickle juice," Hansen said. "They drink pickle juice to avoid the cramps."

"Eat pickles, drink pickle juice, eat watermelon whenever you can," said Nancy Beard, 61, who came down to Le Mars with husband Jay, 70, from the Twin Cities to participate in the ride.

"Usually, toward the end of the day, I'll take a pickle juice shot to help with cramps," said Randy Giehls, 61, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a member of the "Hills Angels" bicycle club. "I don't know if it helps, but pickle juice is good."

Giehls, riding with RAGBRAI friend Jeff Sanders, 58, of Sinclair, Wyoming, said he also plans to "drink water, drink beer, drink water, drink beer."