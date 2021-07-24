WATCH NOW: RAGBRAI XLVIII riders faced with extreme heat, use pickle juice to stave off cramps

LE MARS, Iowa -- Temperatures are expected to be punishing during the 48th annual Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa which takes off from Le Mars Sunday.
The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. The temperature in Sac City, the Sunday's overnight stop, will be similar.
"I've never had humidity like this in my life," said James Hansen, 57, a rider who came from Santa Ana, California to take part in the ride. "I didn't even know humidity could get this high, quite frankly."
Even more dangerous heat is likely to befall riders on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures in the overnight stops of Fort Dodge and Iowa Falls will hit 97 and 99 degrees respectively, with heat index values as high as 106 degrees on Wednesday.
Hansen, who said he rides 3,000 or 4,000 miles per year, did RAGBRAI for the first time in 2019, the most recent (last year's RAGBRAI was cancelled due to the pandemic). Impressed by his experience on the ride two years ago, he was planning to ride all the way through to the ride's Mississippi River terminus of Clinton, Iowa.
"The people are so nice," Hansen said.
Hundreds of riders began pouring into the Plymouth County seat of Le Mars Saturday in preparation for their departure Sunday morning. A portion of Central Avenue -- the main drag of Le Mars' downtown -- was barricaded to motor vehicles Saturday. Colorful, spray-painted bicycles were tied to the street's lamp-posts as a decorative element.
RAGBRAI is expected to draw 20,000 attendees this year. There were hiccups in determining this year's route, as two host towns on the route, Storm Lake and Maquoketa, pulled out. Storm Lake leaders had been concerned about accommodations for the riders and about COVID, while Maquoketa was withdrawn due to road construction.
Pedestrians in downtown Le Mars Saturday moseyed around the shops and food trucks and the many tents set up in the area, hawking everything from bicycle products and services to T-shirts to snacks to whiskey to laundry detergent. A peddler on a bicycle was selling bracelets made from the spokes of bicycle wheels.
Riders of all ages apparently weren't deterred by the heat. Bob and Darla Algoe, 82 and 81 years old, respectively, said they planned to maintain a speed of 15 or 20 miles an hour while pedaling -- which averages out to about 10 miles an hour when stops are figured in.
Darla Algoe, a 31-year RAGBRAI veteran, said she was planning to ride all the way through to Clinton, while Bob is choosing to stop in Anamosa, the stopping point on Thursday night, which is also where they come from.
"Heat is not my downfall -- wind is my downfall. I psychologically crumble in wind," said Bob Algoe, who has ridden in 36 RAGBRAIs. (Headwinds tend to make bicycling considerably more difficult.)
Drinking water is, naturally, of the utmost importance during a 454-mile bicycle ride with triple-digit heat index values.
Some riders employ other strategies to avoid heat-related distress -- including pickle juice, the vinegar-y, brine-y solution normally thrown out after the pickles are gone. Apparently it's a popular beverage, so to speak, among RAGBRAI riders, because it can stave off an electrolyte imbalance.
An electrolyte imbalance occurs when the body's natural balance of water, sodium and potassium are thrown out of whack; it can be brought on by excessive sweating. The imbalance can cause painful muscle cramps -- often referred to as the Charley Horse -- as well as more serious heart-rhythm disturbances if it gets out of hand.
"Some guys drink pickle juice," Hansen said. "They drink pickle juice to avoid the cramps."
"Eat pickles, drink pickle juice, eat watermelon whenever you can," said Nancy Beard, 61, who came down to Le Mars with husband Jay, 70, from the Twin Cities to participate in the ride.
"Usually, toward the end of the day, I'll take a pickle juice shot to help with cramps," said Randy Giehls, 61, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a member of the "Hills Angels" bicycle club. "I don't know if it helps, but pickle juice is good."
Giehls, riding with RAGBRAI friend Jeff Sanders, 58, of Sinclair, Wyoming, said he also plans to "drink water, drink beer, drink water, drink beer."
"Every morning when I do RAGBRAI, I will drink a little bit of pickle juice, to prevent cramps" said Rik Zortman, 48, of Coralville, Iowa, who was planning to ride the entire route and go running in the towns during stops. "And I've never had a cramp a day that I've drank pickle juice in the morning. And it's one of those things where -- it's a mysterious drug, a mysterious juice, that just somehow works."
Zortman, under the guise of the "Human Etch-a-Sketch," has for several years run special routes in city streets with a GPS monitor, spelling out various things -- his specialty is writing the names of children with cancer. A GPS map shows the names (routes) he ran, which have the appearance of something written on an Etch-A-Sketch. He's spelled out 1,300 names by running, and has written "at least one name in all 99 Iowa counties."
Viewers can see the route on a special phone app.
He was planning to "write" various things in the towns visited during the ride. In Le Mars, he spelled the name of Jim Green, a former RAGBRAI director who died in 2019. In Alta, Iowa, east of Le Mars, he was planning to write "Alta."