WATCH NOW: Reynolds praises largest multi-family housing project in Sioux City history

SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday touted the largest multi-family housing development in Sioux City history, calling it the type of high-quality project Iowa needs to help fill thousands of jobs in the state.
Reynolds spoke at a ceremony for District 42, a $22 million development that features 215 townhomes and apartments.
The governor mentioned that while flying into Sioux City Tuesday morning she caught a glimpse of the "gorgeous" complex at Sunnybrook Plaza.
"The competition for this type of development is fierce," Reynolds told the crowd at the ceremony. "I couldn't be more pleased that Eagle Construction chose to (locate it) here in Iowa."
Sioux Falls-based Eagle Construction has developed housing projects across Iowa and in other Midwest states. Eagle CEO Steve Boote, an Orange City, Iowa, native, praised the cooperation the company received from state and local government on the project.
Reynolds noted Iowa continues to have "more jobs available than people to fill them" and "ambitious housing investments like this are a critical step in helping to solve our workforce needs."
District 42's first phase, which includes half of the units, opened in June. All of the units have been leased.
The company also has started leasing units for the second phase, which is scheduled to open in September. Many of those have also already been spoken for.
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes are available, with a variety of floor plans. Amenities include an outdoor pool, community building and fitness center.
The complex, 5800 Sunnybrook Plaza, is behind Lowe's and Primebank in the commercial district at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and the U.S Highway 75/20 bypass.