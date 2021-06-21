WATCH NOW: Ridge View High School choir gets boost from man with a 'Prince'-ly background

Written by Moon in collaboration with music arranger Brandon Johnson, "Change the World" is a song about the power that young people have to make their world a better place.

"I thought the song would be a perfect way for somebody of the older generation of artists to pass the baton off to a younger generation of artists," Moon said. "It was also provided motivation for students who had missed out on a lot of things due to a pandemic."

Kistenmacher agreed with Moon and said the 62-member Ridge View Raptors Choir would be willing to sing backup for a recording to the song.

The project began in February when arranger Johnson and singer Katie Tich provided lead vocals from a studio in Texas while Kistenmacher recorded their vocals in a school classroom.

Eventually, it was all pulled together by Moon in his studio in Florida over the course of three months.

"That was a prime example of what happened in a pandemic," Moon said. "We were at three locations in three states to record one song."

Kistenmacher said her students were impressed by the process as well as surprised at the amount of retakes a recording session required.