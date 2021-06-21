WATCH NOW: Ridge View High School choir gets boost from man with a 'Prince'-ly background

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- It's all in who you know.
That was the case with Ridge View High School choir director Kris Kistenmacher, who knew a woman who knew the wife of the man who is credited with discovering rock legend Prince.
"After a year and a half of COVID canceling music competitions, my choir students needed a way to lift up their spirits," Kistenmacher said. "One of our choir moms was friends with Donalynn Moon, a former Iowan who is married to a man by the name of Chris Moon."
Now based out of Florida, Chris Moon is a music producer, sound engineer and songwriter for his own MoonSound Studios.
More than 40 years ago, MoonSound Studios was based out of Minneapolis, where Moon befriended a then-unknown 21-year-old named Prince Rogers Nelson.
It was Moon who recommended that Prince use his first name as his professional name. In addition, the two men collaborated in the writing of "Soft and Wet," which was one of Prince's first hit songs.
"Chris was asked if he'd be willing to do a Zoom call with my kids as sort of a pep talk," Kistenmacher explained. "Not only did Chris Zoom with our students, he wanted to go one step further."
"I wanted to write a song for them," Moon said, picking up the story.
Written by Moon in collaboration with music arranger Brandon Johnson, "Change the World" is a song about the power that young people have to make their world a better place.
"I thought the song would be a perfect way for somebody of the older generation of artists to pass the baton off to a younger generation of artists," Moon said. "It was also provided motivation for students who had missed out on a lot of things due to a pandemic."
Kistenmacher agreed with Moon and said the 62-member Ridge View Raptors Choir would be willing to sing backup for a recording to the song.
The project began in February when arranger Johnson and singer Katie Tich provided lead vocals from a studio in Texas while Kistenmacher recorded their vocals in a school classroom.
Eventually, it was all pulled together by Moon in his studio in Florida over the course of three months.
"That was a prime example of what happened in a pandemic," Moon said. "We were at three locations in three states to record one song."
Kistenmacher said her students were impressed by the process as well as surprised at the amount of retakes a recording session required.
"Kids have this idea that records just happen," she said. "Instead, it requires take after take in order to make a recording perfect."
Earlier this month, students and their families were able to purchase a limited CD of "Change the World" as a keepsake.
"I wanted to lift up their spirits of young people and make them excited about the world," Moon said, adding he'd like to continue working with Iowa school choirs in the future.
Kistenmacher is happy that she made a connection with the British-born Moon.
"Whenever I talk to Chris, it feels like I'm talking to Andrew Lloyd Webber," she said with a laugh. "I love Chris' accent."
Plus Kistenmacher knows her students were impressed with Moon's star-making pedigree.
"Who knows, maybe the next Prince will be discovered in the Ridge View Raptors High School Choir?" she said.