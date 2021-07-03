WATCH NOW: Saturday in the Park 2021 thus far is 'fantastic' and 'beautiful'

SIOUX CITY -- The two-day Saturday in the Park music festival held in Grandview Park this weekend went about as well as organizers could've hoped, according to co-founder Dave Bernstein.
Bernstein used words like "beautiful," "fantastic," "amazing" and "smooth" in his description of the festival's return this summer. The mammoth event was called off last year due to COVID-19.
He estimated that a "solid 15,000 people" came to the park Friday night to see the headliner, pop trio AJR, plus the evening's earlier mainstage acts and Abe Stage acts.
"It was a beautiful night, and AJR was fantastic, WizTheMc was fantastic -- it took us a little bit to get it going, but you know, back after two years," Bernstein said. "It was a real smooth night and we were right on schedule, and AJR just delivered an amazing show.
"We're anticipating a pretty big crowd tonight, today's supposed to be pretty hot, but it's supposed to get overcast around 5 o'clock, and once that happens and the sun starts to go down a little, I think we're going to see a lot of people come out of the woodwork," he added.
Organizers spread the festival over two days, Friday and Saturday, in an effort to reduce crowding amid the pandemic. People were still jam-packed in front of the stage when AJR played Friday night, but Bernstein said earlier assessments indicated that attendees should be reasonably safe from the virus.
"In the consultations we've had, and dialogues we've had with folks, a couple things became apparent -- one is that outside is way, way, way better than inside. Two is that it's pretty hard to control people pushing down toward the stage," he said.
Bernstein said there was still plenty of room for those who wanted to social distance on Friday night: "If you wanted to find a spot, you know with a 10-foot radius around you, all good."
There was one hiccup on Saturday, as stage-management difficulties delayed the performance of the first mainstage act, Ultra Violet Fever. The band was originally set to go on at 2:05 p.m., but didn't take the stage until about 2:55. Plans were in place to keep things on track for the rest of the night.
Contrary to what was reported earlier in the Journal, there was, in fact, one previous Saturday in the Park festival that took place on a Friday and Saturday -- July 2 and 3, 1993. The festival was in its infancy back then, and organizers ditched the two-day concept after that year; Bernstein described Saturday in the Park 1993 as "exhausting."
It's unclear if any future Saturday in the Park will be a two-day event: "That's something we've got to evaluate after this year," Bernstein said.
Credence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty, Saturday night's headline act, had been booked for last year's festival before it was nixed due to the pandemic. He agreed to return this year.
"It's been hard to get a lot of bands to play because nobody's really touring right now. So all these are bands are doing what we call 'one-offs' where they all flew in, for this gig," Bernstein said.
Friday also apparently went smoothly in the sense of very few people getting sick or hurt. Between 2 and 11 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Fire Rescue crews stationed at Grandview Park saw only saw three patients -- one person who fell off a skateboard and two people who were dehydrated -- and all three of them were treated on-scene, rather than being taken to the hospital.
"It was really, really good, hopefully today's the same," said Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins.
The temperature Saturday afternoon peaked at around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Friday's high temperature was about the same.
In a typical Saturday in the Park, two or three people might be transported to the hospital. Oftentimes this is the result of people sitting in the hot July sun all day long drinking beer, which does little do hydrate the body.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email Saturday that there were no arrests or disturbances at Grandview Park during the festival Friday. Woodbury County Sheriffs' deputies were positioned at the entry points to the park Friday and Saturday and a few Sioux City Police officers were stationed inside the park.
A review of the Sioux City Police call log showed relatively few calls in the neighborhood around Grandview Park Friday night -- there a fireworks call on 22nd Street a little before 9:30 p.m., and a loud party called in on Grandview Boulevard just after 11 p.m. (Numerous house parties fill the blocks surrounding the park during and after Saturday in the Park.)