WATCH NOW: Saturday in the Park 2021 thus far is 'fantastic' and 'beautiful'

"In the consultations we've had, and dialogues we've had with folks, a couple things became apparent -- one is that outside is way, way, way better than inside. Two is that it's pretty hard to control people pushing down toward the stage," he said.

Bernstein said there was still plenty of room for those who wanted to social distance on Friday night: "If you wanted to find a spot, you know with a 10-foot radius around you, all good."

There was one hiccup on Saturday, as stage-management difficulties delayed the performance of the first mainstage act, Ultra Violet Fever. The band was originally set to go on at 2:05 p.m., but didn't take the stage until about 2:55. Plans were in place to keep things on track for the rest of the night.

Contrary to what was reported earlier in the Journal, there was, in fact, one previous Saturday in the Park festival that took place on a Friday and Saturday -- July 2 and 3, 1993. The festival was in its infancy back then, and organizers ditched the two-day concept after that year; Bernstein described Saturday in the Park 1993 as "exhausting."

It's unclear if any future Saturday in the Park will be a two-day event: "That's something we've got to evaluate after this year," Bernstein said.