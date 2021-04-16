WATCH NOW: Select few get chance to drive a Zamboni at the Tyson Events Center

The Zamboni at the Tyson is a green-and-yellow machine (matching the Musketeers' colors) weighing in at 11,000 pounds. It runs on propane, which burns cleaner than gasoline or diesel fuel. The propane model is also much lighter than the company's battery-powered models.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Chopp of Garden City, Kansas, was among the select few enrolled in this week's classes. He was already in this area visiting his sister in Wayne, Nebraska, and she told him about the Zamboni event.

Chopp is a retired locomotive engineer, so he's already spent a lot of time in the driver's seat of machines that few people ever get to operate. But he's also a hockey fan, and he wasn't going to miss the chance to drive a Zamboni.

"It's just something you see, but you never think that you're ever going to get the chance to do," he said. "I never even dreamed that I could do this."

Drivers on Wednesday said the machine was reasonably simple to pilot. But as Zamboni instructor and Tyson operations manager Bob James noted, that there's a big difference between making the Zamboni simply go forward versus getting it to properly resurface the ice. It's a precision machine, capable of removing and layering ice as thin as a fraction of a sheet of paper.