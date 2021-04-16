WATCH NOW: Select few get chance to drive a Zamboni at the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- It was a dream come true for a handful of people at the Tyson Events Center this week.
"How many times do you get to drive a Zamboni?" said Ammon Anderson, a Sioux City Musketeers fan who drove the huge ice resurfacing machine Wednesday afternoon. "We come to the Muskie games quite a bit, and we see them out there driving, and I've wanted to do it."
Roughly 32 people learned to drive the Zamboni on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tyson. Tickets, at $100 a pop, were sold out. It was the first time the venue had offered the public a chance to drive the beloved Zamboni.
Anderson said he got a ticket "within the first five minutes" after he learned of the "Zamboni Experience." He invited his good friend Mike Enszer, a fellow Musketeers fan.
"Who doesn't want to drive the Zamboni if given the opportunity?" said Enszer, who also drove the Zamboni Wednesday. He described it as a "rare" opportunity: "It's not something that a lot of people get to do, it's something you see, it's kind of a novelty type thing, like a clown car. Who wouldn't want to try to squeeze into a clown car one time if they could?"
The machine takes it name from Frank J. Zamboni, who developed the device in 1949, according to the company's website. Zambonis scrape and clean the ice, then apply a fresh layer of water, which turns to ice. Hockey fans have long been fascinated by the Zamboni and its ability to rapidly transform rough, dirty, beaten ice into something relatively clean and smooth.
The Zamboni at the Tyson is a green-and-yellow machine (matching the Musketeers' colors) weighing in at 11,000 pounds. It runs on propane, which burns cleaner than gasoline or diesel fuel. The propane model is also much lighter than the company's battery-powered models.
Kelly Chopp of Garden City, Kansas, was among the select few enrolled in this week's classes. He was already in this area visiting his sister in Wayne, Nebraska, and she told him about the Zamboni event.
Chopp is a retired locomotive engineer, so he's already spent a lot of time in the driver's seat of machines that few people ever get to operate. But he's also a hockey fan, and he wasn't going to miss the chance to drive a Zamboni.
"It's just something you see, but you never think that you're ever going to get the chance to do," he said. "I never even dreamed that I could do this."
Drivers on Wednesday said the machine was reasonably simple to pilot. But as Zamboni instructor and Tyson operations manager Bob James noted, that there's a big difference between making the Zamboni simply go forward versus getting it to properly resurface the ice. It's a precision machine, capable of removing and layering ice as thin as a fraction of a sheet of paper.
"If you can drive a boat, you can drive a Zamboni," said James, who has driven the machine for 15 years. "The real trick is operating it, that's what separates it. Operating a Zamboni is different from driving it -- operating it, you've got to be able to control the flow of the water and the cut of the blade, because otherwise you're going to end up with ice thickness that's thicker in one area and thinner in another area."
The Zamboni Experience was, in effect, a creative and relatively simple way to provide entertainment at the Tyson without attracting large crowds. Each of the eight sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday accommodated just four riders.
"The entertainment industry basically stopped during the pandemic, which limit us at the Tyson Events Center on what events we could host. During that time we at Spectra have worked regionally and nationally to be innovative so that we can keep moving forward," Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager and director of marketing at the Tyson, said in an email Wednesday.