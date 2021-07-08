WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff girl hopes blood drive helps little sister

Lolo was hospitalized at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha for half of a 29-day cycle of chemotherapy, the first phase of her treatment. Her leukemia now in remission, Lolo has moved on to phase two, which includes oral chemo at home and weekly trips to Omaha for treatment. Lolo's her typical sassy, funny self most of the time, Erin said, but other times she doesn't feel well and needs a blood transfusion, which boosts her health and energy.

She's had four transfusions so far and likely will need more during the months of treatment that lie ahead.

"I've never had an experience of knowing someone who needed a blood transfusion," Erin said. "Now my daughter will rely on them for the next two and a half years."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lolo has O-negative blood, which is found in just 6.6% of the U.S. population. She can only receive that same type, making it all the more important that blood bank supplies remain plentiful, something that has been a challenge during the COVID pandemic.

Through Evelyn's efforts, the family hopes to make sure there's enough blood for those who need it. Before Lolo's diagnosis, Evelyn said, she'd heard of leukemia and knew it was a type of cancer, but that was about it.