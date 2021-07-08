WATCH NOW: Sgt. Bluff girl hopes blood drive helps little sister

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Older siblings might not always realize it, but their younger brothers or sisters look up to them in ways they may never know.
But there shouldn't be much of a mystery in Jeff and Erin Edlund's family.
In the weeks since the Sergeant Bluff couple's youngest child was diagnosed with leukemia, oldest child Evelyn has shown that she's got her little sister's back.
The 10-year-old fifth-grader is helping with an upcoming blood drive, spreading fliers about town and urging people through Facebook videos to give blood to help her 5-year-old sister, Lorelei, known as Lolo, and others who depend on blood transfusions.
"When Lolo got sick, a lot of people stepped up and helped her. I want to help other people," Evelyn said.
The blood drive is scheduled for 1 p.m.-6 p.m. July 19 at Building Blocks Preschool & Child Care in Sergeant Bluff.
"For her, it just made sense for her to do something for her sister," the girls' mother, Erin Edlund said. "I'm so proud of her finding a constructive outlet that helps her feel like she's helping her sister and helping other people."
It's been a whirlwind spring and summer for the Edlund family, which also includes 7-year-old Wyatt.
A healthy girl who rarely got sick, Lolo was diagnosed on May 12 with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which Erin said is the most common type in children, and fortunately tends to be more treatable.
Lolo was hospitalized at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha for half of a 29-day cycle of chemotherapy, the first phase of her treatment. Her leukemia now in remission, Lolo has moved on to phase two, which includes oral chemo at home and weekly trips to Omaha for treatment. Lolo's her typical sassy, funny self most of the time, Erin said, but other times she doesn't feel well and needs a blood transfusion, which boosts her health and energy.
She's had four transfusions so far and likely will need more during the months of treatment that lie ahead.
"I've never had an experience of knowing someone who needed a blood transfusion," Erin said. "Now my daughter will rely on them for the next two and a half years."
Lolo has O-negative blood, which is found in just 6.6% of the U.S. population. She can only receive that same type, making it all the more important that blood bank supplies remain plentiful, something that has been a challenge during the COVID pandemic.
Through Evelyn's efforts, the family hopes to make sure there's enough blood for those who need it. Before Lolo's diagnosis, Evelyn said, she'd heard of leukemia and knew it was a type of cancer, but that was about it.
"I felt very worried and nervous that stuff was going to happen to her," Evelyn said. "I knew what cancer was and what it does."
As the family talked more about Lolo's disease, Evelyn wanted to do something to help. Initially, she and Wyatt couldn't even visit their little sister in the hospital because of COVID concerns. There must be something else she could do.
"Another way to help her would be with a blood drive," Evelyn said. "I liked the idea. It would not only be helping the community, but also would help my sister."
The family discussed the idea one night. The next day, they mentioned it to the staff at Building Blocks, where the children attend day care. The staff there had already contacted LiveServe Blood Center in Sioux City about doing a blood drive, so the Edlunds teamed with them.
Evelyn's been busy with the fliers and making videos to post on her parents' Facebook pages, where they've been viewed hundreds of times. As of Wednesday, 35 of the 41 spots on the blood drive's schedule were filled. Evelyn tells everyone if they can't make it to the blood drive to donate at another time and place.
"I feel very happy. I feel people are very generous with this," said Evelyn, who's developed the blood drive into a 4-H citizenship project.
Erin, the vice president of marketing and communications at Morningside College, and Jeff, a software engineer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a volunteer fireman, moved to Sergeant Bluff just three years ago. The blood drive is a way to say thanks to a community that has helped and supported them since Lolo's diagnosis.
"This lets us fight for our kid and gives us a way to give back," Erin said. "Though we're going through something bad, our family is committed to making the world a little bit better."
That's exactly what Evelyn has been doing, her father said.
"Evelyn has definitely taken that big-sister approach," Jeff said, "and she has been amazing."
Simply, she's just being a big sister.