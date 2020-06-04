WATCH NOW: Sioux City authorities recover body from Missouri River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities recovered a body from the Missouri River Thursday afternoon.

Sioux City Crime Prevention Officer Andrew Dutler said three pedestrians were walking alongside the river near its confluence with Perry Creek when they saw what they believed was a body and called police. At 2:15 p.m., officers responded to Larson Park Road.

"Upon our arrival down here, we did determine that it was, in fact, an individual in the confluence," said Dutler, who said the body is that of a man.

Around 3 p.m., a rescue boat docked at the Sioux City Marina. First responders stood around the boat holding white sheets to conceal the body as it was loaded from the boat onto a gurney and wheeled up a ramp to a waiting ambulance.

Dutler couldn't say for certain how long the body had been in the water.

"It looks like it was fairly recent. But again, until we're able to communicate with the coroner about that, we can't say for certain."

Officers also recovered a backpack at the scene, according to Dutler.