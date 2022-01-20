WATCH NOW: Sioux City fire official: Fire underneath railroad bridge started in transient camp

SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured Thursday when a fire broke out in a homeless encampment underneath a train bridge in Sioux City.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins said a fire crew working a couple blocks away saw heavy black smoke coming from the 100 block of Steuben St. at 12:01 p.m. and responded.

When they arrived at the scene, the firefighters found a fire underneath a railroad bridge. The fire had been contained to the east side of the Floyd River Channel. The transients had already left the scene, according to Collins.

He said the bridge, which is owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, received "slight damage." Contractors are expected to inspect the bridge on Friday.

Collins said personal items in the encampment caught fire, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

"We haven't had a chance to talk to them," he said of the transients who may have been cooking or warming themselves under the bridge. "We just don't know the circumstances surrounding the fire at this time."

