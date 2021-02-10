WATCH NOW: Sioux City holds first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic by the Siouxland District Health Department is held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Officials expected to give 1,200 vaccinations Wednesday during the first of several such clinics planned.
Tim Hynds
Visuals Editor
Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
