WATCH NOW: Sioux City hospitals "stressed" amid omicron surge; COVID treatments limited

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Mike Kafka doesn't think omicron is going to be the last COVID-19 variant, but he hopes it peaks soon in Woodbury County.

"I keep holding my breath as I see these numbers climb. Are we going to see the downstream effect of it? We're really getting beat up in the hospital," Kafka, director of quality and patient safety for UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Siouxland District Health Department reported 1,765 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County for the week beginning Jan. 17, down slightly from 2,402 new cases tallied the week before. The number of people hospitalized with the virus at Sioux City's two hospitals, however, increased by seven to 58, the highest number in months.

At UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, Kafka said the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 is hovering in the 30s, which he said is similar to the first wave of the virus back in the spring of 2020. He said roughly half of those patients are hospitalized due to the virus and the other half have it, but are admitted for other reasons. Add around 10 more patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 enough time that Kafka said they are no longer considered infectious, but still need in-patient care.

Eighty percent or more of the patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, he said.

District Health's report, released Wednesday, shows that 50.1% of county residents have completed single- or two-dose vaccination and 20,026 booster doses have been given in the county.

"Vaccination is still the most important thing you can do as an outpatient to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill with this," said Kafka, who also urges Siouxlanders to mask up. "If we had gotten a better response from the public to get vaccinated when it became available, we could've dramatically reduced the number of people that continue to transmit this virus and allow this thing to mutate."

Dr. David Ensz, a family practice physician at MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine, said MercyOne is being "inundated with cases of what appear to be omicron."

"The hospitals are stressed right now and it's nearly entirely unvaccinated," he said.

Ensz said most of the patients he sees with COVID-19 at the clinic feel like they have a bad cold or influenza, but some people, he said, experience respiratory distress, a symptom commonly associated with previous variants.

"We're seeing a lot more omicron combined than we have of the other (variants). For the most part, it's not causing that shortness of breath in most people, but some people will experience that. It almost infects people more like an influenza, where you get the fever and runny nose, dry cough, body aches," said Ensz, who said another difference is that with omicron a person's sense of taste and smell seems to be preserved.

Kafka described the traffic at local urgent cares as "wall to wall" over the past few weeks. Patients are seeking treatment for symptoms and even those who are asymptomatic are wanting to be tested for the virus. Kafka said just 11 to 13% of patients are testing positive for influenza, which is also circulating in the community at this time.

"Urgent cares have actually had to shorten their available hours because their staff themselves are coming down with COVID. They just don't have enough people to be open as many hours as they usually are," he said.

Kafka said it would be "wise" for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and planning to be out in public to get tested for the virus. He specifically referred asymptomatic individuals in need of testing for travel or other reasons to at-home kits and pharmacies.

"I think knowing is better than not knowing for most folks," said Kafka, who noted the availability of testing is another challenge. He said UnityPoint -- Sioux City is using some test kits provided by the state in its urgent care and emergency department and reserving its own lab system for testing patients being admitted to the hospital.

Ensz said the majority of people infected with the novel coronavirus should be able to manage their symptoms at home with Tylenol and ibuprofen, fluids, such as Gatorade or Powerade, to prevent dehydration, and a healthy diet. He said a fever that lasts more than five days or shortness of breath are signs that an individual should seek medical attention.

Limited by supply

Even though hospitalizations are on an upswing in Woodbury County, hospitals in other parts of the state are caring for a greater number of COVID-19 patients, which Kafka said has put St. Luke's on the "tail end" for receiving monoclonal antibody treatments from the state.

Monoclonal antibodies target the virus' spike protein and prevent it from entering host cells.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration halted use of antibody treatments from Eli Lilly and Regeneron. The two treatments are ineffective against omicron. Sotrovimab, from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, is the only monoclonal antibody therapy shown to thwart the highly contagious variant in laboratory testing, however, Kafka said it's difficult to get. Sotrovimab is being used much faster than it can be manufactured and supplied, creating a nationwide shortage.

"The state determines which of these medications get sent to which hospitals and it's based on how many cases they have and things of that sort. It's on a weekly basis," he said. "I think we only have one dose of sotrovimab currently in house and that's already been arranged to be given to someone."

Ensz said the demand for monoclonal antibody therapy at MercyOne is "high" and that its supply changes every few days.

"It's just not readily available right now, but a week from now it could be a completely different story," he said.

Anyone who is considered "high-risk" -- over 60, pregnant or has diabetes, respiratory problems or other chronic conditions -- would be eligible to receive an infusion at either hospital, according to Kafka. As soon as a person at high risk for severe symptoms tests positive, he recommends that they contact their primary care physician to get on the waiting list. He said St. Luke's is booked several days in advance for infusions.

"Right now, we're dealing with the fact that we do have some folks that we had set up to come in to get their Regeneron and we can't use it anymore," Kafka said. "We don't know how much (sotrovimab) we will actually get at any one time and exactly when it's going to show up."

Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral medication which interferes with the virus' ability to replicate, is just as hard to come by. Kafka said the state is supposed to providing some Paxlovid to local pharmacies.

"I don't know who's going to be the designated one. But there is that option, potentially," he said.

Another COVID-19 treatment option is remdesivir, which is administered via infusion at a hospital. Kafka said it's common for hospitalized COVID-19 patients to receive remdesivir, which the FDA approved as an outpatient therapy just last week.

"You come in three days in a row to get an infusion. (Remdesivir) is available, but that also limits the total number of people that can come in," he said. "We have so many spots for people to come in. Timing is the real challenge. If you think that you need it, it's best to get on the list quickly, because otherwise there can be a three to five-day waiting period at which point the medication may be less valuable to you."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.