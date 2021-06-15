WATCH NOW: Sioux City kicks off campaign to help homeless, discourage giving to panhandlers

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City is launching a campaign this summer to encourage people to donate to agencies that work directly with those experiencing homelessness, rather than giving money to panhandlers.

Blue and white signs printed with the words "IT'S OKAY TO SAY NO TO PANHANDLERS" will be installed at 12 locations around the city.

"Many of us are familiar with this experience. You pull up to an intersection and you lock eyes with someone asking for money on the corner," caseworker Clara Macfarlane Coly said during a news conference outside the Neighborhood Services Division's Nebraska Street office. "You want to do something, but you're not sure exactly what to do. No matter what you decide, you drive away feeling you wish you could have done more."

Macfarlane Coly said residents are asked to visit siouxcityassist.org, where they can donate directly to agencies that provide services and/or shelter.

Over the past year, she said more than 200 people have been served by the city's Homeless Street Outreach and Rapid Rehousing programs, with 89 people in 59 households being placed in permanent housing.