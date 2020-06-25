You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man arrested for Grandview Park bandshell graffiti
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man arrested for Grandview Park bandshell graffiti

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a graffiti incident at the Grandview Park bandshell. 

Esteven A. Avila

Avila

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila of Sioux City was located in the park at around 6:49 a.m. Thursday. 

Avila was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,300 bond. 

The graffiti on the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, comes just a day after racist graffiti was found on a restroom at War Eagle Park. 

Grandview Park bandshell graffiti

A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with graffiti spray painted on the bandshell at Grandview Park. 

It's unclear if the graffiti was motivated by politics or activism, as most of the bright-colored phrases and doodles appeared to be apolitical in nature. One side of the bandshell, however, had the acronym "ACAB" -- shorthand for a vulgar phrase implicating the police, seen frequently in Minneapolis during the uprising after the police killing of George Floyd. 

Another side of the bandshell had the acronym "BLM," shorthand for Black Lives Matter, as well as "187," a number commonly seen in graffiti messages that traces its roots to the California Penal Code listing for homicide. 

City crews were seen Thursday power washing the spray paint from the bandshell. 

Racial slur painted in Sioux City park near War Eagle Monument
Sioux City Police Chief, NAACP President, Unity in the Community founder named to statewide task force
Latest Woodbury County court report
