WATCH NOW: Sioux City public swimming pools to open at full capacity

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's three public pools are back on schedule, after a shortened swimming season last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said Riverside Family Aquatic Center is slated to opened May 29, while Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will open June 12.
"We're excited to open the doors and welcome Siouxland back. We hope that they're going to find that it's sort of the same experience that they left a couple years ago at the pool," he said. "As far as COVID goes, it's a safe place to recreate, being outdoors."
Byrnes said the pools will operate at full capacity unless local case numbers begin trending upward again. He said city staff sought guidance from Siouxland District Health Department concerning protocols to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in its aquatic facilities. He said mask-wearing is encouraged in locker rooms, where there is less airflow.
"The biggest thing is we're going to encourage people who are inside to wear masks," he said. "And, we kind of reserve the right to ramp up precautions if numbers increase. We're seeing really low COVID numbers right now. If those went up drastically, we, of course, would reserve the right to roll up restrictions."
Byrnes said chlorine, the most commonly used disinfectant in pools, will kill the novel coronavirus in the water. He said individuals being in close contact with one another and transmitting respiratory droplets is of greater concern.
"COVID doesn't spread through the water or really even stay on our surfaces that are touched by our chlorinated water for that long," he said.
Although there is an ongoing national shortage of chlorine tablets, Byrnes said the city, which uses liquid chlorine, hasn't been affected. He anticipates the shortage, which is primarily affecting residential pools, could drive even more people to public swimming pools this summer.
Chlorine tablets have been in short supply in the wake of a fire that tore through a Lake Charles, Louisiana, chemical plant last August, as Hurricane Laura bore down on the area.
"This year, for example, we did buy a little extra (chlorine)," Byrnes said. "So if we had to drain a pool, for whatever reason, we would have enough chemical left over to start right back up."
Patrons of Riverside Family Aquatic Center will notice some upgrades to the pool house and the addition of a 300-square-foot storage building and staff break area.
The 2,180-square-foot existing pool house facility was renovated to create two accessible shower spaces, changing areas and bathroom stalls.
"That whole bathhouse kind of got a facelift. We added some ADA-compliant bathroom stalls in there, so we're excited," Byrnes said. "We added an expanded concession stand with some additional options, so I think that will go really well."
City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson Pool with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center, which would replace Lewis Pool. A $8.5 million request for the project in the 2025-26 fiscal year is part of the city's five-year capital improvements budget.
In January, Mayor Bob Scott suggested staff consider placing the regional aquatic center in the vicinity of Northern Valley Crossing, a prime site for retail and commercial development on the southeast corner of Floyd Boulevard, rather than in Morningside.