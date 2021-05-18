WATCH NOW: Sioux City public swimming pools to open at full capacity

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's three public pools are back on schedule, after a shortened swimming season last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said Riverside Family Aquatic Center is slated to opened May 29, while Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will open June 12.

"We're excited to open the doors and welcome Siouxland back. We hope that they're going to find that it's sort of the same experience that they left a couple years ago at the pool," he said. "As far as COVID goes, it's a safe place to recreate, being outdoors."

Byrnes said the pools will operate at full capacity unless local case numbers begin trending upward again. He said city staff sought guidance from Siouxland District Health Department concerning protocols to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in its aquatic facilities. He said mask-wearing is encouraged in locker rooms, where there is less airflow.

"The biggest thing is we're going to encourage people who are inside to wear masks," he said. "And, we kind of reserve the right to ramp up precautions if numbers increase. We're seeing really low COVID numbers right now. If those went up drastically, we, of course, would reserve the right to roll up restrictions."