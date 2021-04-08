WATCH NOW: Sioux City retailers say stimulus payments sparked demand during an already-booming time

Pflanz said his store already had a red-letter year before this last stimulus -- people stuck at home wanted to upgrade their television sets and stereo equipment, and they had the money to do so, thanks to previous stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits.

"When COVID started, in March 2020, we had a couple slow weeks of course because everybody was scared, really nobody knew what was going to happen, so a couple slow weeks," Pflanz said. "But really ever since then, business has been above where it normally is. So that includes April, May, June, July, all of last year. The second half of last year was fantastic.

"Most people's jobs, most people's income did not change. But they're home more. So, if you're not home very much, and you've got a TV that sometimes works in the basement, sometimes it doesn't work, it's really not a big deal. But when you're home every day, and that TV doesn't work, absolutely, now's the time to get a bigger, better TV," he added.

Other merchants reported comparable experiences. At Knoepfler Chevrolet in Sioux City, they've had plenty of customers during the past year, but the supply of cars has struggled to keep up with demand. Traditionally, auto dealers see an uptick in demand around tax-refund season -- and, if nothing else, this spring has been the equivalent of a supercharged tax-refund season.