WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman uses a repurposed Little Free Library box to fight food insecurity

Meis's "Free Little Grocery" was installed on the lawn of St. Thomas, at 12th and Douglas streets, around Easter weekend. Initially, the response was slow.

"It kind of took a little while to, you know, make people aware that it was there, because it's just this box kind of out there on the grassy patch of lawn out in front of the church. But I do have a plaque on it that says, 'Free Little Grocery, help yourself, please save some for your neighbor,'" Meis said. "After a while it was just needing to be filled every day."

Meis fills the box with non-perishable foods that can withstand outside temperature -- cereal, peanut butter and jelly, bread, macaroni and cheese, canned foods, snacks, fruits.

In keeping with the Little Free Library concept -- anybody is free to drop off a book, just as they're free to take one -- passersby who would like to give food are welcome to drop some off at the box.

"I would definitely welcome support," Meis said.

Meis described the Free Little Grocery as an "emergency" and "immediate" source of food, suitable perhaps for the times when other food banks are closed or a person or family might be going to bed hungry for whatever reason.