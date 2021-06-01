WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman uses a repurposed Little Free Library box to fight food insecurity

SIOUX CITY -- Every day, Holly Meis heads to St. Thomas' Episcopal Church to fill her "Free Little Grocery" box with food staples for the needy. By the time she returns the following day to refill it, the food is usually gone.
Meis, a nurse at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, had heard on the news that people were using Little Free Libraries as miniature food pantries, amid the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. She purchased a Little Free Library and made arrangements with the St. Thomas vestry to put the free-food box on their campus.
Little Free Libraries are boxes, shaped like giant birdhouses and usually mounted on a post with a window door, that are used as an informal, free community book exchange. They became widely popular in the last decade.
The pandemic, which prompted a shutdown of restaurants, bars, salons and many other public-facing establishments, threw thousands of people out of work in the Sioux City metro almost overnight. Lines of cars stretched for blocks during free food giveaways last spring.
In recent months the economy has largely rebounded, but the poverty rate in Sioux City was estimated at 14.2 percent in 2019, before the pandemic began, according to the Census Bureau. This translates to more than 11,000 people in poverty in the city amid the pre-COVID economic expansion.
Meis's "Free Little Grocery" was installed on the lawn of St. Thomas, at 12th and Douglas streets, around Easter weekend. Initially, the response was slow.
"It kind of took a little while to, you know, make people aware that it was there, because it's just this box kind of out there on the grassy patch of lawn out in front of the church. But I do have a plaque on it that says, 'Free Little Grocery, help yourself, please save some for your neighbor,'" Meis said. "After a while it was just needing to be filled every day."
Meis fills the box with non-perishable foods that can withstand outside temperature -- cereal, peanut butter and jelly, bread, macaroni and cheese, canned foods, snacks, fruits.
In keeping with the Little Free Library concept -- anybody is free to drop off a book, just as they're free to take one -- passersby who would like to give food are welcome to drop some off at the box.
"I would definitely welcome support," Meis said.
Meis described the Free Little Grocery as an "emergency" and "immediate" source of food, suitable perhaps for the times when other food banks are closed or a person or family might be going to bed hungry for whatever reason.
"We have a lot of homeless people in the area, and they can't always -- or they're not aware of, the Soup Kitchen," Meis said.
St. Thomas holds a weekly food pantry every Monday, and there are other food pantries in the area -- the Food Bank of Siouxland being among the largest -- but even so, the Rev. Patricia Johnson noted, the need is great.
"What Holly's done is provide a place in the neighborhood where there's just, always a little something for people to get if they need it," said Johnson, who is a deacon at St. Thomas.
"Our (food pantry) is pretty large, but when COVID hit, such an increase in people needing food," she said.