WATCH NOW: Sioux City's classic Twin Bing candy is also now a flavored coffee

"I'm not a coffee drinker but people seem to love it," she said.

Indeed, Everett and a flavor lab worked hard to achieve a perfect balance.

"We taste-tested different flavors of cherry," she said of the product made with 100 percent, specialty grade Arabica bean. "While the cherry comes out and so does the chocolate and the nuts, the Twin Bing is still, very much, a coffee-forward coffee."

It was this nuanced take on the legendary candy that appealed to Casey Miller, a Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe sales associate and self-admitted coffee connoisseur.

"At first, you get plenty of nuttiness," he said. "Then, the cherry comes through as an aroma and, then, as an aftertaste."

"It is really good," Miller added with a smile.

Everett agreed.

For the past eight years, Rosie's Coffee has roasted coffees with beans from around the world as well as a line of flavored coffee, which includes evocative names like Cookie Dough, Tiramisu and Toasted Coconut Creme.

"Our Morning SUX Jamaica Me Crazy has been our most popular flavored coffee," Everett said. "I think with the introduction of the Twin Bing, we may now have a new top-selling coffee."

