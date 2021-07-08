WATCH NOW: Sioux City's River-Cade celebration returns for 58th year

SIOUX CITY -- Dressed in his nautical River-Cade uniform, Phil Claeys stood on a corner of Historic Fourth Street Thursday and encouraged residents to support the celebration, which is back for its 58th year with a car show, parade, carnival and more.
Claeys, River-Cade's longtime event coordinator, said more than 20 events are planned from July through October. This year's River-Cade is sponsored by WinnaVegas Casino Resort.
"We've been doing this for 58 years; and River-Cade belongs to all of us. It's a city-wide celebration to celebrate our connection with the Missouri River," Claeys said. "We try to create as much family fun as we can."
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out River-Cade, which includes the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival and Barstool Open.
Riverssance, which is in its 18th year, involves 100 participants and draws from 8,000 to 10,000 people to Riverside Park, while the Barstool Open, an indoor mini-golf pub crawl, serves as a fundraiser for River-Cade.
This year's River-Cade kicks off July 10 with an amateur golf tournament at Green Valley Golf Course. A smile contest at Southern Hills Mall on Aug. 14 and the Pepsi River-Cade Downtown Parade on Aug. 18 are other highlights.
"We've got three events coming up in July. The rest we moved to August, mainly because of the heat in July," Claeys said. "Who wants to come to a parade when it's 115 degrees out?"
Claeys said he is especially excited about the youth fishing derby at Bacon Creek Park on Aug. 21 and the carnival, which runs from Aug. 25 to 29 in Long Lines Rec Center's parking lot.
"We've got a carnival back this year. We got our carnival, which had been with us for years, canceled because they no longer will do any shows in Iowa in July. So, we got canceled out four years ago; and it's taken me four years to get another carnival," Claeys said.
The first River-Cade was held on the Missouri Riverfront in October 1964 as a celebration of Sioux City's river heritage. Back then, the city had recently been named the northern most port on the Missouri River for barge traffic. River-Cade lost some of its luster when barge traffic never matched that experienced in other port cities, but the festival continued on.
Since River-Cade moved from the Riverfront it has had a number of homes from Chautauqua Park to the Tyson Events Center parking lot. The festival still has strong ties to the riverfront and is expected to return when the Missouri Riverfront redevelopment project is complete.
"We're not having any events per se on the riverfront this year, but next year, we'll be down there full-fledged," Claeys said.