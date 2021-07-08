WATCH NOW: Sioux City's River-Cade celebration returns for 58th year

58th River-Cade events schedule

July 10-11: River-Cade Green Valley Amateur Golf Tournament -- call 712-252-2025 for details.

July 16-17: Scene of the Crash Rockabilly Car & Bike Show at Dakota/Thurston County Fairgrounds -- Gates open at 1 p.m.

July 17: Sun Valley Footgolf Tournament begins at 3 p.m. Call 712-258-9770 for details.

Aug. 6: Downtown Live Music Night -- 6 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. Phyl Claeys opens for Indigenous.

Aug. 7: Budweiser 12th Barstool Open Mini Golf Pub Crawl -- check in starts at 11 a.m. at SoHo American Kitchen & Bar. Teams of four can preregister at any Fourth Street bar starting July 1. Cost is $50.

Aug. 13-14: Rushworks Lanes Summer Swing Bowling Tournament -- call 712-252-4545 for details.

Aug. 14: Smile contest for ages 4-12 at 2 p.m. at Southern Hills Mall's Center Court.

Aug. 15: Andy Langin Memorial Skateboard Contest from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cook Park Skatepark -- call 712-898-0601 for details.

Aug. 18: Pepsi River-Cade Downtown Parade at 6:30 p.m. Route runs from Third and Court streets to Pierce Street.

Aug. 19: Open mic night at 7 p.m. at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

Aug. 21: Volleyball tournament at Jim's Lounge, 3405 Stone Ave. Call 712-274-7200 for details.

Aug. 21: Annual River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby (ages 4-12) & Ron McKinley River City Anglers Casting Contest begins at 9 a.m. at Bacon Creek Park. Preregister at Bacon Creek General Store. Cost is $5.

Aug. 25-29: Family Fun Carnival at Long Lings Family Rec Center, First and Pierce streets

Aug. 28: Comedy competition at 8 p.m. at Vangarde Arts

Sept. 22: River-Cade Auction at 7 p.m. at Vangarde Arts

Oct. 2-3: 18th Kingdom of Riverssance at Riverside Park -- advance discount tickets available at Hy-Vee stores in September.