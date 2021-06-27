WATCH NOW: Siouxland better prepared for next big flood

DAKOTA DUNES -- Walking on a levee next to the Missouri River on the south edge of Dakota Dunes, Jeff Dooley can still picture the temporary levees hastily constructed 10 years ago to keep the swollen river out of the planned community.
The 2,000-foot levee he walks on now wasn't a permanent fixture back in 2011. But after the historic flooding up and down the Missouri River valley that threatened the community for weeks, leaders here decided they weren't going to be caught in the same precarious situation again.
In 2012, the levee was added along the Dakota Dunes Country Club, and it's protected Dakota Dunes from high river levels in 2018 and 2019.
"That improvement was very much worth it," said Dooley, manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District. "We're in a lot better position than we were in 2011."
It's been 10 years since the Missouri River at Sioux City rose past its 30-foot flood stage and reached 35.25 feet, the peak of the 2011 flood, caused when heavy rainfall upstream and melting mountain snow filled the river and its reservoirs and forced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release water through Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, at a rate of 160,000 cubic feet per second. The record-breaking runoff and reservoir releases pushed the Missouri out of its banks, leaving large swaths of land under water for months and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.
Those weeks of holding back the Missouri taught public officials and private residents lessons that were not quickly forgotten. Now, those who keep a close eye on the river say, Siouxland is better prepared to withstand and respond to the next big flood.
"There's been a lot of progress," said Gary Brown, who at the time was the Woodbury County Emergency Management director and will soon retire as director of the county's Emergency Services. "We didn't have a manual to follow. Now, if it happens again, we at least have a road map to follow. We have a record of what we did the last time."
When waters began rising to crisis levels around Memorial Day in 2011, emergency directors rushed to respond. The river hadn't seen a flood of this magnitude since 1952, before the series of six reservoirs designed to control flooding was completed. There wasn't much experience to draw upon, and flood predictions changed by the hour.
"That was probably the hardest part, the nonstop changing of information and changing how we planned to respond, what resources we'd need," Brown said.
Temporary levees were constructed out of earth and sandbags to protect Dakota Dunes and South Sioux City. Sioux City workers stacked sandbags to protect city water wells and other infrastructure along the riverfront. Industries in the Port Neal complex south of Sioux City put up berms and other flood-protection barriers. Private businesses and homeowners took what measures they could to protect their property.
Jim Walker cut short a family vacation at Disney World to return home to Wynstone, a private residential development west of Dakota Dunes. Because the community is a private development, there was no local government to provide flood-protection measures. Residents sandbagged their homes and pooled their own resources along with donated services to build levees along the river and to the east and west of the development.
"Despite our lack of experience with such a catastrophic event, we kept the water out of Wynstone," said Walker, now president of the Wynstone Homeowner's Association.
Wynstone residents used their new experience to take steps to protect themselves from future flooding, Walker said. Homeowners along the river have incorporated berms into their backyard landscaping to keep the Missouri out. It was a big aid in March 2019, when the river surged quickly after a bomb cyclone dumped heavy rains across the region, filling creeks and rivers with torrents of rain, melting snow and ice.
Though the berms kept the river out of Wynstone, residents realized they needed a more comprehensive plan. They hired an engineering firm that's utilizing information the residents compiled in 2011, river data and maps to develop a master flood-response plan that should be finished later this year.
"We want to be proactive when the next flood event comes and not run around like chickens with our heads cut off when responding," Walker said.
Proactive steps have been taken across the area since 2011.
Brown said many of those levees industries erected in Port Neal remain in place. Communities have raised water well heads so they wouldn't be endangered during flooding, upgraded pumping equipment, increased their stockpiles of sandbags to protect critical infrastructure and sent employees to flood-fighting training classes.
In Sioux City, berms blending into the landscape remain in place to protect city infrastructure. A flood wall now protects the Chris Larsen Park boat ramp parking lot. Kelly Bach, Sioux City parks maintenance field supervisor, said plans are in place to protect infrastructure when the next flood comes.
"If we had a similar event to what happened (in 2011), we'd know what's happened and what's going to happen. We look at where we've been and what we can do," Bach said. "We continue to have those talks. Is there something we can do to mitigate those situations now rather than last-minute when we have a flood?"
The high-water event in 2019 exposed a weakness in Dakota Dunes' flood protection, Dooley said, and another 500 feet of levee were added.
"The improvements in 2012 helped. After 2019, we saw some things we needed to improve, and we did," he said.
It illustrated that no two floods are the same. The Missouri spilled into South Sioux City's riverside Scenic Park in 2018 and again in 2019, causing thousands of dollars of damage to the park and other city infrastructure. Deanna Hagberg, Dakota County emergency manager, said the 2019 flooding also cut into the riverbank along the park, something that didn't happen in 2011, when South Sioux City's riverfront was under water for weeks and buried under tons of sand after the river receded.
"One thing I learned in 2011 and 2018 and '19, you never know what this river's going to do and how it's going to affect us," said Hagberg, who was deputy director to Pat Foust in 2011.
Knowing that, Hagberg takes no chances and issues alerts when river levels begin to rise. It's one reason she believes the area is better prepared than it was 10 years ago.
"Back in 2011, it came on for some of us very quickly," she said. "Now, when they start talking snowmelt and rainfall in certain areas, I'm all over it. If at any point the river starts rising, I start calling and asking questions."
Since 2011, Dooley has educated himself on the increasing amount of river data the Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service provide. It enables him to better anticipate how much water will be flowing past the Dunes and determine what, if any, flood-protection actions need to be initiated.
"Today, that's part of my daily routine, checking the daily elevation," Dooley said. "When the water is high in the river and reservoirs, I pay attention to see where it's raining."
It's one of many new routines across the region. Officials pay more attention to river conditions, ready to implement the experience gained in 2011 and in lesser flooding events since then. Emergency manuals are continually reviewed and updated.