WATCH NOW: Siouxland better prepared for next big flood

Proactive steps have been taken across the area since 2011.

Brown said many of those levees industries erected in Port Neal remain in place. Communities have raised water well heads so they wouldn't be endangered during flooding, upgraded pumping equipment, increased their stockpiles of sandbags to protect critical infrastructure and sent employees to flood-fighting training classes.

In Sioux City, berms blending into the landscape remain in place to protect city infrastructure. A flood wall now protects the Chris Larsen Park boat ramp parking lot. Kelly Bach, Sioux City parks maintenance field supervisor, said plans are in place to protect infrastructure when the next flood comes.

"If we had a similar event to what happened (in 2011), we'd know what's happened and what's going to happen. We look at where we've been and what we can do," Bach said. "We continue to have those talks. Is there something we can do to mitigate those situations now rather than last-minute when we have a flood?"

The high-water event in 2019 exposed a weakness in Dakota Dunes' flood protection, Dooley said, and another 500 feet of levee were added.

"The improvements in 2012 helped. After 2019, we saw some things we needed to improve, and we did," he said.