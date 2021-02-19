WATCH NOW: Siouxland District Health official answers COVID-19 vaccination questions

Q: What would you like to tell people who are hesitant about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

A: It's understandable to be hesitant, since the vaccine is using new technology and we don't know everything there is to know about it yet, so people need to make their own informed decisions. They may need to consult with their doctors to help them make that decision, but the information that we have right now indicates that this vaccine is an effective and safe way to protect yourself against COVID-19.

Q: Can an individual still spread the virus after being vaccinated?

A: We can't completely rule out the possibility of that, since no vaccine is perfect. There's always a small chance that someone could still get COVID and be infectious to others after getting vaccinated, but the vaccine lowers that possibility by significantly lowering the chances that you develop symptomatic infection. If we keep people from being sick, we're going to drastically lower the chance that they're going to spread that to somebody else.

Q: After a person has received both shots, can they go out and associate with others? Should they still wear a mask?