WATCH NOW: Siouxland Expo Center nears completion

"It's probably cheaper to build a new one and start over rather than move one. We don't have that in the budget right now," Salvatore said of the climbing wall. "In the meantime, this is going to work as a very functional meeting space. It may even get to the point where we like it so much as a meeting space that we don't even end up doing the climbing wall."

The second floor mezzanine, which overlooks the arena, is another area that Lohry said can be used to host events and parties. It can be accessed via elevator or staircases.

"We can also have stand-a-lone events up here," Salvatore said. "In the event of a sporting event, people can either just lean up against the railing, bring in their own chairs or we could do temporary bleachers up here if needed."

Salvatore said the project has experienced some COVID-19-related delays, including the installation of retractable bleachers that will seat nearly 1,400 on the arena's ground floor.

"Another thing that is a little bit delayed is the retractable dividers and nets that come down from the ceiling that divide the turf into anywhere from one to 12 sections," he said.

Lohry said the project was a "group effort" that included literally thousands of people.