WATCH NOW: Siouxland Freedom Park unveils center named for veteran Bud Day and wife Doris Day

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders paid tribute Thursday to a hometown veteran on Veterans Day.

Siouxland Freedom Park officials unveiled its new interpretive center named for the late Brig. Gen. Bud Day and his wife, Doris.

George E. "Bud" Day, who died in 2013 at age 88, is the only Sioux City native to earn the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor.

During a ceremony on Memorial Day, the South Sioux City veterans park announced the name for the soon-to-be-completed interpretive center. empirical foods co-founder Eldon Roth requested the name after making a sizeable contribution to the riverfront project.

New signage went up Thursday for the Brigadier General Bud & Doris Day Interpretive Center.

Doris Day, 92, who lives in Florida, was unable to make the trip for the ceremony, but several members of the family attended.

"If any of you know my mom and dad, they would be just incredibly humbled by this," the couple's son, George Day, Jr., said Thursday.

A decorated veteran who earned more than 70 medals during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, Bud Day spent more than five years as a POW after his fighter jet was shot down over North Vietnam in August 1967. He jumped from the plane and was badly injured in the landing, leaving his knee and right arm broken.

He was captured and beaten, but managed to escape his captors, only to be recaptured and placed in the infamous Hanoi Hilton, where he was often the highest-ranking captive.

After his release in 1973, he became an attorney and leading advocate on veterans’ issues. After rising to the rank of colonel during his lifetime, he received a posthumous promotion to brigadier general in 2018.

Construction on the 5,000-square-foot interpretive center at Freedom Park was completed in early 2018. Since the beginning of the project, about $3 million has been raised and spent, Freedom Park President Mike Newhouse said.

Interior work should be complete within a few weeks, Newhouse said.

"We didn't want to wait 'til that time when everything was perfect. We thought, 'Warts and all, let's show everybody what we have,'" Newhouse said at Thursday's ceremony, which included a ribbon cutting.

"Ten years ago, there was nothing here. This was a thicket, with weeds as big around as your arm. See what we have now, with the wall, the flag, the building, we're progressing rapidly to finish the interior," Newhouse said. "Soon we'll begin to populate the building with museum-quality exhibits."

Within 10 months to a year or so, Newhouse said the Interpretive Center will feature permanent exhibits.

A temporary exhibit, "Flights of Honor," featuring photos from Heartland Honor Flights during the years 2008-2019, opened to the public Thursday. It will remain open through Sunday. The exhibit was created by Omaha-based Patriotic Productions, which earlier this year brought a photo display of fallen service members to the center.

Freedom Park officials have enough cash on hand to finish the building, Newhouse said, but fundraising will be ongoing for additional projects, including roughly $150,000 for a Korean War memorial and $50,000 for improvements around the park's Freedom Rock.

