WATCH NOW: Siouxland speakers call for unity at vigil for Atlanta spa shooting victims

"That's the first encounter I had with racism," Widjaja said.

Police have said they're still working to establish a motive for the March 16 shooting spree, which occurred at three spas in the Atlanta area, including looking into whether the attacks can be classified as hate crimes. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the killings.

"The killer's excuse was that he was a sex addict and he was removing temptation. The fact is that the killer targeted one particular group -- he targeted Asian women," Karen Mackey, executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, told the crowd.

Since the global COVID-19 pandemic began, one year ago, Mackey said the number of hate acts aimed at the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have gone up more than 150 percent in the United States.

"More than two-thirds of those people were women, so Asian women are being disproportionately targeted," she said. "... Until our world is safe for all women, it is safe for no one. Until women can walk safely on the streets at night or simply go to work and expect to make it home safely, no one is safe. The time is now to end our pandemic of violence in this country."