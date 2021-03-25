WATCH NOW: Siouxland speakers call for unity at vigil for Atlanta spa shooting victims

SIOUX CITY -- Dozens gathered outside Hong Kong Supermarket on Sioux City's west side Thursday evening to call for peace and honor the victims of the metro Atlanta spa shootings.
Eight people were killed, including six women of Asian descent. Another person was shot but survived.
"We can no longer allow or condone racist and stereotypical comments or behaviors. We need to let our friends know that it does bother us," David Gleiser, a life-long Sioux Cityan who is half Korean, told those in attendance.
Similar events have been held across the country in the wake of the shootings to express support for the Asian American community and condemn acts of hatred against any group.
Eight of the vigil's attendees stood on the sidewalk in front of the market holding lit white candles to represent the victims: Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Yong Ae Yue, 63; Suncha Kim, 69; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Xiaojie Tan, 49.
Gleiser told those in attendance that they were standing in a "safe space" in which to share their stories and their feelings among friends.
Michael Widjaja, an East High School junior who earlier played "Amazing Grace" on his trumpet, took the microphone and recalled his first day of kindergarten in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District. He said a kid in his class asked him, 'Why's your eye so squinty?' and remarked that Widjaja didn't look like him.
"That's the first encounter I had with racism," Widjaja said.
Police have said they're still working to establish a motive for the March 16 shooting spree, which occurred at three spas in the Atlanta area, including looking into whether the attacks can be classified as hate crimes. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the killings.
"The killer's excuse was that he was a sex addict and he was removing temptation. The fact is that the killer targeted one particular group -- he targeted Asian women," Karen Mackey, executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, told the crowd.
Since the global COVID-19 pandemic began, one year ago, Mackey said the number of hate acts aimed at the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have gone up more than 150 percent in the United States.
"More than two-thirds of those people were women, so Asian women are being disproportionately targeted," she said. "... Until our world is safe for all women, it is safe for no one. Until women can walk safely on the streets at night or simply go to work and expect to make it home safely, no one is safe. The time is now to end our pandemic of violence in this country."
Hong Kong Supermarket owner Peggy La said she hopes the vigil, which was organized by the Siouxland Asian Festival Committee and Unity in the Community, helps everyone come together.