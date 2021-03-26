WATCH NOW: Siouxland speakers call for unity at vigil for Atlanta spa shooting victims

Gleiser told those in attendance that they were standing in a "safe space" in which to share their stories and their feelings among friends.

Michael Widjaja, an East High School junior who earlier played "Amazing Grace" on his trumpet, took the microphone and recalled his first day of kindergarten in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District. He said a kid in his class asked him, 'Why's your eye so squinty?' and remarked that Widjaja didn't look like him.

"That's the first encounter I had with racism," said Widjaja, who said he eventually resorted to cracking jokes in response to derogatory comments directed at him. "Making jokes about who I'm so proud to be kind of made my pride go way down."

La, who was born and raised in Iowa, said she has heard, "Hey, go back to your country," and also been complimented on her English. She said some "young kids" have come into her store after spending time at Cook Park and made negative comments about the aromas of foods they aren't accustomed to.

"They say, 'Ew, what's that smell?'" La recalled. "They just need an education, an awareness of our products, besides going to restaurants eating Chinese food or Thai food or Vietnamese food that we have in town. You can buy all those ingredients in an Asian store similar to ours and make it yourself."