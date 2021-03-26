WATCH NOW: Siouxland speakers call for unity at vigil for Atlanta spa shooting victims

SIOUX CITY -- When Peggy La heard about the March 16 shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas, she immediately thought, "This could've happened to us."
La owns Hong Kong Supermarket on Sioux City's west side. Her parents founded the grocery store, which sells a wide variety of Asian foods, back in 1988.
"Sioux City doesn't have any crimes like that, but it just could happen anywhere. I just want everyone to come together. Let's not make this happen here. Let's not be on the national news," said La, whose store was the site of a Thursday night candlelight vigil for the eight victims, six of whom were women of Asian descent.
Similar events have been held across the country in the wake of the shootings to express support for the Asian American community and condemn acts of hatred against any group.
"We can no longer allow or condone racist and stereotypical comments or behaviors. We need to let our friends know that it does bother us," David Gleiser, a life-long Sioux Cityan who is half Korean, told dozens gathered, as the setting sun painted the sky shades of light-pink, yellow and orange.
Eight of the vigil's attendees stood on the sidewalk in front of the supermarket holding lit white candles to represent the victims: Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Yong Ae Yue, 63; Suncha Kim, 69; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Xiaojie Tan, 49.
Gleiser told those in attendance that they were standing in a "safe space" in which to share their stories and their feelings among friends.
Michael Widjaja, an East High School junior who earlier played "Amazing Grace" on his trumpet, took the microphone and recalled his first day of kindergarten in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District. He said a kid in his class asked him, 'Why's your eye so squinty?' and remarked that Widjaja didn't look like him.
"That's the first encounter I had with racism," said Widjaja, who said he eventually resorted to cracking jokes in response to derogatory comments directed at him. "Making jokes about who I'm so proud to be kind of made my pride go way down."
La, who was born and raised in Iowa, said she has heard, "Hey, go back to your country," and also been complimented on her English. She said some "young kids" have come into her store after spending time at Cook Park and made negative comments about the aromas of foods they aren't accustomed to.
"They say, 'Ew, what's that smell?'" La recalled. "They just need an education, an awareness of our products, besides going to restaurants eating Chinese food or Thai food or Vietnamese food that we have in town. You can buy all those ingredients in an Asian store similar to ours and make it yourself."
Since the global COVID-19 pandemic began, one year ago, Karen Mackey, executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, said the number of hate acts aimed at the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have gone up more than 150 percent in the United States.
"More than two-thirds of those people were women, so Asian women are being disproportionately targeted," she told the crowd. "... Until our world is safe for all women, it is safe for no one. Until women can walk safely on the streets at night or simply go to work and expect to make it home safely, no one is safe. The time is now to end our pandemic of violence in this country."
Police have said they're still working to establish a motive for the shootings, including looking into whether the attacks can be classified as hate crimes. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the killings.
"The killer's excuse was that he was a sex addict and he was removing temptation. The fact is that the killer targeted one particular group -- he targeted Asian women," Mackey said.
La said she hopes the vigil, which was organized by the Siouxland Asian Festival Committee and Unity in the Community, helps everyone come together.
"Embrace other cultures. Embrace your neighbors. Get to know your neighbors. Be kind. Learn from other people. Try to experience things with an open mind," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.